Covanta Holding Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call To Be Held On July 31, 2020

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) ("Covanta" or the "Company") will host a conference call at 8:30 AM (Eastern) on Friday, July 31, 2020 to discuss its second quarter results.

Covanta Logo (PRNewsFoto/Covanta)

A press release reporting Covanta's second quarter results will be issued after the market closes on July 30, 2020 and will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

The conference call will begin with prepared remarks, which will be followed by a question and answer session. To participate on the live call, please dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call and enter the passcode 0066556. The conference call will also be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A presentation will be made available during the call and will be found in the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com.

An archived webcast will be available two hours after the end of the conference call and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Covanta website at www.covanta.com.

About Covanta
Covanta is a world leader in providing sustainable waste and energy solutions. Annually, Covanta's modern Waste-to-Energy facilities safely convert approximately 21 million tons of waste from municipalities and businesses into clean, renewable electricity to power one million homes and recycle 500,000 tons of metal. Through a vast network of treatment and recycling facilities, Covanta also provides comprehensive industrial material management services to companies seeking solutions to some of today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA") or in releases made by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), all as may be amended from time to time. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Covanta Holding Corporation, its subsidiaries and joint ventures or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements.  For additional information see the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's 10-K, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covanta-holding-corporation-second-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-to-be-held-on-july-31-2020-301092375.html

SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation

