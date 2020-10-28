SMI 9’654 -2.4%  SPI 12’003 -2.7%  Dow 26’520 -3.4%  DAX 11’561 -4.2%  Euro 1.0696 -0.2%  EStoxx50 2’964 -3.5%  Gold 1’877 -1.5%  Dollar 0.9103 0.1%  Öl 39.1 -4.1% 
28.10.2020 21:27:00

Cousins Properties Releases Third Quarter 2020 Results

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) has released its third quarter 2020 results. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Cousins' website at www.cousins.com to access the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information.

Cousins will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 29, 2020 to discuss its results. The phone number for the conference call is (877) 247-1056. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529, passcode 10148762.

A webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Cousins' website through the "Cousins Properties Third Quarter Conference Call" link in the Investor Relations section.

About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

CONTACT:
Roni Imbeaux
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Cousins Properties
404-407-1104
rimbeaux@cousins.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cousins-properties-releases-third-quarter-2020-results-301162228.html

SOURCE Cousins Properties

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 832.00
-0.36 %
Swisscom 462.90
-0.94 %
Geberit 524.40
-1.61 %
Roche Hldg G 294.60
-2.04 %
Givaudan 3’792.00
-2.29 %
Lonza Grp 556.00
-3.77 %
Swiss Life Hldg 308.30
-3.81 %
LafargeHolcim 38.69
-3.88 %
ABB 22.39
-3.99 %
UBS Group 10.59
-4.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:10
UBS Keyinvest Product News: Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
14:09
Vontobel: SAP: Revidierte Gewinnprognosen wegen Corona
14:04
SMI gibt weiter nach
10:00
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
27.10.20
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV
27.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 20.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Lonza Group AG
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13:50
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
mehr
Nervosität steigt – SAP fällt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis sieht im dritten Quartal Licht und Schatten durch COVID-19 - Novartis-Aktie rot
Novartis steigt in Corona-Programm von Molecular Partners ein - MP-Aktie klettert fast 30 Prozent, Novartis-Aktie tiefer
Wie sich Multimilliardär Warren Buffett zu US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November positioniert
ams erwartet gutes Geschäft im vierten Quartal - ams-Aktie dennoch rot
Implenia plant Umbau und Entlassungen - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
US-Indizes fallen schlussendlich -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Cloud-Geschäft verhilft Microsoft zu Gewinnsprung - Microsoft-Aktie leichter
Bitcoin klettert auf höchsten Stand seit Anfang 2018
Mehr Krypto-Investoren strömen auf den Markt: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei einer Million US-Dollar möglich?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes fallen schlussendlich -- SMI schliesst leichter -- DAX beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch deutlich tiefer. Am heimischen Markt wurden Verluste verbucht. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls deutlich schwächer. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es zur Wochenmitte vor allem abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit