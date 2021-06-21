SMI 11’996 0.5%  SPI 15’389 0.5%  Dow 33’877 1.8%  DAX 15’603 1.0%  Euro 1.0941 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’112 0.7%  Gold 1’783 1.1%  Bitcoin 29’839 -9.3%  Dollar 0.9179 -0.5%  Öl 74.9 2.3% 
Cousins Properties Aktie [Valor: 48410180 / ISIN: US2227955026]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.06.2021 22:15:00

Cousins Properties Announces Its Second Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend

Cousins Properties
38.06 USD 2.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ATLANTA, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.31 per common share for the second quarter of 2021.  The second quarter dividend will be payable on July 19, 2021, to common shareholders of record on July 6, 2021. 

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to uncertainties and risk and actual results may differ materially from projections. Readers should carefully review Cousins' financial statements and notes thereto, as well as the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other documents Cousins files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak as of the date of such statements. Cousins undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

CONTACT: 
Roni Imbeaux
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
404-407-1104 
rimbeaux@cousins.com 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cousins-properties-announces-its-second-quarter-2021-common-stock-dividend-301316510.html

SOURCE Cousins Properties

﻿

Nachrichten zu Cousins Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cousins Properties Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

11:09 Vontobel: derimail - Zukunftstrends vereint: BRC auf Beyond Meat, Moderna und NIO
09:21 Marktüberblick: Henkel-Aktie unter Druck
08:56 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
08:08 Neue Töne von der US-Notenbank
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
18.06.21 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dow letztlich stärker -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX legt schlussendlich zu -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot
Analystin spricht Warnung aus: Anleger könnten unwissentlich in GameStop und AMC investiert sein
Nach Kryptos und Cannabis-Aktien: Magic Mushrooms sind zurück
Goldman Sachs: Das denken Hedgefonds-Manager wirklich über Bitcoin & Co.
China verschärft Kurs bei Banken und Kryptowährungen - Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin & Co. unter Druck
Unter 34'000-US-Dollar-Marke: Bitcoinkurs im Sinkflug
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Gigafabrik-Baustelle: Tesla verbraucht wohl mehrere tausend Liter Diesel pro Woche
Roche-Aktie fester: FDA-Notzulassung für PCR-COVID-Test
Bundeskartellamt nimmt auch Apple unter die Lupe - Aktie geht fester aus dem US-Handel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit