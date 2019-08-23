Court Rules that the Patents Asserted against Dexcom CGM Systems are Invalid

The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has granted Dexcom's (NASDAQ:DXCM) motion for summary judgment invalidating all asserted claims in the two remaining patents asserted against it by WaveForm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of AgaMatrix.

Granting Dexcom's motion for summary judgment that the asserted claims of two patents are invalid for "indefiniteness,” the District Court handed DexCom a complete victory in the lawsuit, filed in 2016 and initially asserting three patents. Dexcom earlier had defeated one patent in a proceeding in the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

"We are extremely pleased by the Court’s ruling that Dexcom’s innovative and important technology helping people with diabetes is not in violation of WaveForm’s patents and that the patents should never have been granted in the first place,” said Patrick Murphy, Senior Vice President and General Counsel. "This case and outcome demonstrate Dexcom’s commitment to defend itself against meritless infringement allegations,” he added.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, California, is developing and marketing continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and by healthcare providers for the treatment of people with diabetes.

