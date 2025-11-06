Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’364 0.5%  SPI 17’085 0.3%  Dow 47’311 0.5%  DAX 24’050 0.4%  Euro 0.9307 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’669 0.2%  Gold 3’979 1.2%  Bitcoin 84’067 2.1%  Dollar 0.8101 0.0%  Öl 63.5 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Galderma133539272Swiss Re12688156Logitech2575132Kuros32581411
Top News
AppLovin-Aktie: Deutsche Bank sieht beträchtliches Kurspotenzial und gibt Kaufempfehlung aus.
NVIDIA-Aktie: Höhenflug geht weiter - Diese Szenarien bestimmen die Zukunft des KI-Marktführers
Rivian-Aktie in Turbulenzen: Analyst sieht deutliche Gefahr - Kursziel impliziert deutlichen Rückgang
Ausblick: RATIONAL öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: GEA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Pfizer Aktie 962004 / US7170811035

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.11.2025 05:01:32

Court Rejects Pfizer's Bid To Block Metsera Board From Considering Novo Nordisk's $10 Bln Offer

Pfizer
19.91 CHF -1.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Metsera Inc. (MTSR) released a statement after the Delaware Court of Chancery rejected Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) request for a temporary restraining order. The legal action aimed to block Metsera's Board of Directors from considering a rival acquisition offer submitted by Novo Nordisk.

In its response, Metsera welcomed the court's decision and reaffirmed its dedication to prioritizing the interests of shareholders and patients. The company also dismissed Pfizer's continued litigation as unfounded.

Meanwhile, Pfizer reaffirmed its position, asserting that Metsera breached its contractual obligations and that its board failed to uphold fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Pfizer emphasized that the court's decision did not address the core legal issues and confirmed its intent to continue pursuing claims through ongoing litigation and a parallel antitrust case in Delaware federal court.

Pfizer described Novo Nordisk's proposal as an "illusory" attempt to bypass antitrust scrutiny and expressed confidence that regulators in the U.S. and globally would reject what it called an unprecedented and unlawful strategy to eliminate a potential competitor.

On Tuesday, Metsera announced that the revised acquisition proposal received from pharmaceutical major Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) was superior to Pfizer's revised bid.

Novo Nordisk's proposal would pay the company $62.20 per Metsera common share in cash (up from $56.50) along with certain amounts in respect to Metsera employee equity and transaction expenses. In turn, Metsera will declare a dividend of $62.20 per Metsera common share in cash (up from $56.50).

Metsera shareholders would also receive a contingent value right up to $24 per share in cash based on development and regulatory approval milestones.

This brings the proposal value up to $86.20 per share for a total of approximately $10 billion representing around 159 percent premium to Metsera's closing price as of September 19, 2025, the last trading day before the Pfizer transaction was announced.

Previously, Pfizer had proposed a consideration of $60 per share in cash (up from $47.50) and decreased the amount payable under the CVR to up to $10 per share in cash (down from $22.50) on November 3.

Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten