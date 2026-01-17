Dominion Energy Aktie 1034750 / US25746U1097
17.01.2026 05:43:22
Court Grants Dominion Energy Injunction To Resume Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Construction
(RTTNews) - The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia has granted Dominion Energy's request for a preliminary injunction, allowing construction to resume on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project while the company's lawsuit challenging the agency's action moves forward.
Dominion Energy stated that its team will now focus on safely restarting work to ensure CVOW begins delivering critical energy within weeks. While the legal challenge continues, the company emphasized its commitment to pursuing a durable resolution of the matter through cooperation with the federal government.
CVOW is designed to consist of 176 offshore wind turbines with a total generating capacity of 2.6 gigawatts. This output will be sufficient to power up to 660,000 homes. Dominion Energy highlighted that CVOW represents a vital component of its all-of-the-above diverse energy supply strategy, aimed at meeting the growing demand for reliable power across the region.
