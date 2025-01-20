|
20.01.2025 16:17:11
Court decision regarding opening the restructuring proceedings of AUGA group, AB entered into force
As previously announced, on 6th January 2025, the Vilnius Regional Court has made decision to open restructuring proceedings of AUGA group, AB, legal entity code 126264360 (hereinafter referred to as the "Company"). The Court’s decision has entered into force on 17th January 2025, which means that as of 17th January 2025, the Company has acquired a special status of "under restructuring" and the corresponding process of AUGA group, AB will be implemented in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Insolvency of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania.
"Step by step, we are addressing the situation, and this court decision will positively contribute to the smooth implementation of our commitments to all our creditors. To this day, we have actively made and continue to make every effort to seek efficiency opportunities in business segments, refining the future operational plan to restore long-term solvency as quickly as possible and ensure the viability of the group," says Kestutis Jušcius, Chair of the Board of AUGA group.
Private limited company "Valnetas" (legal entity code 135778275, Serial No N-JA0026, tel. No. +370 698 25211, E-mail info@valnetas.lt, registered office address Kestucio g. 58-3, Kaunas) has been appointed as the restructuring administrator of the Company.
Contacts:
CEO of AUGA group, AB
Elina Chodzkaite-Barauskiene
+370 5 233 5340
