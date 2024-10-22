Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Utenos trikotazas AB Aktie [Valor: 1004471 / ISIN: LT0000109324]
22.10.2024 11:00:00

Court approved AB Utenos trikotazas submitted restructuring plan. Court decision came into force.

Utenos trikotazas AB
On 8 October 2024 the Panevežys Regional Court, by its ruling No eB2-287-589/2024, opened restructuring proceedings against AB "Utenos trikotažas" (company code: 183709468, address: J. Basanaviciaus g. 22, Utena) and approved the submitted restructuring plan. The Court decision entered into force on 17 October 2024. As of 17 October 2024, the Company has acquired the special status of "restructured" and, in accordance with the norms of the Law on Insolvency of Legal Persons of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company is undergoing a restructuring process.

Personlita UAB (legal entity code: 304081561, list number: N-JA0094, address: Gedimino pr. 32-5, Vilnius, tel.: 868689647, e-mail: uabpersonlita@gmail.com) has been appointed as the restructuring administrator of the Company.

