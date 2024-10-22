|
22.10.2024 11:00:00
Court approved AB Utenos trikotazas submitted restructuring plan. Court decision came into force.
On 8 October 2024 the Panevežys Regional Court, by its ruling No eB2-287-589/2024, opened restructuring proceedings against AB "Utenos trikotažas" (company code: 183709468, address: J. Basanaviciaus g. 22, Utena) and approved the submitted restructuring plan. The Court decision entered into force on 17 October 2024. As of 17 October 2024, the Company has acquired the special status of "restructured" and, in accordance with the norms of the Law on Insolvency of Legal Persons of the Republic of Lithuania, the Company is undergoing a restructuring process.
Personlita UAB (legal entity code: 304081561, list number: N-JA0094, address: Gedimino pr. 32-5, Vilnius, tel.: 868689647, e-mail: uabpersonlita@gmail.com) has been appointed as the restructuring administrator of the Company.
Attachments
- 2024-10-17lydraštis bylojeeB2-287-589-2024
- [2024-10-08][nutartis byloje][eB2-287-589-2024]
- Utenos trikotazas restructuring plan 2024 10 17 en with approvals
