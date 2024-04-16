|
16.04.2024 16:32:57
Course of Copenhagen Airports A/S' Annual General Meeting 2024
On Tuesday, 16 April 2024 at 3:00 pm (CEST), the annual general meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S was held with the following agenda:
1. The report of the board of directors on the company's activities during the past year.
2. Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report.
3. Resolution to discharge the board of directors and the executive board from liability.
4. Resolution on the appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual report.
5. Election of members of the board of directors, including the chairman and the deputy chairmen.
6. Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report.
7. Proposal from the board of directors to approve the company's remuneration policy.
8. Approval of remuneration to the board of directors for the current year.
9. Appointment of auditor and sustainability auditor.
10. Proposals from shareholders.
11. Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting.
12. Any other business.
Re item 1
The general meeting acknowledged the report of the board of directors.
Re item 2
The general meeting adopted the 2023 annual report.
Re item 3
The general meeting discharged the board of directors and the executive board from liability.
Re item 4
The general meeting approved the proposal not to distribute dividends for 2023 and to carry forward the result of the year as recorded in the adopted annual report to the following financial year.
Re item 5
Lars Nørby Johansen was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors, and David Mark Stanton and Niels Konstantin Jensen were re-elected as deputy chairmen of the board of directors.
Janis Carol Kong, Charles Thomazi, and Lars Sandahl Sørensen were re-elected as members of the board of directors.
The board of directors also consists of the employee representatives Betina Hvolbøl Thomsen, Brian Bjørnø, and Michael Eriksen, who have been elected for the period until 2027.
Re item 6
The general meeting approved the company's remuneration report by advisory vote.
Re item 7
The general meeting approved the company's remuneration policy.
Re item 8
The general meeting approved the proposed remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year.
Re item 9
The general meeting elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's new auditor for both financial and sustainability reporting purposes.
Re item 10
The general meeting did not approve the submitted shareholder proposals.
Re item 11
The general meeting authorised the chairman of the general meeting to register the resolutions with the Danish Business Authority.
