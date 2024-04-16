Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’203 -1.7%  SPI 14’865 -1.5%  Dow 37’817 0.2%  DAX 17’740 -1.6%  Euro 0.9708 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’904 -1.6%  Gold 2’373 -0.4%  Bitcoin 56’897 -1.7%  Dollar 0.9129 0.1%  Öl 89.6 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101Adecco1213860Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Gold wird zum neutralen Reserve-Asset - Rohstoffe haben Potential
Ehemaliger US-Botschafter: Schweizer Banken würden von Wiederwahl Donald Trumps profitieren
S&P 500-Titel The Kraft Heinz Company-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in The Kraft Heinz Company von vor 3 Jahren gekostet
S&P 500-Titel Tesla-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Tesla von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly and-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Eli Lilly and-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Copenhagen Airports A-S Aktie [Valor: 217755 / ISIN: DK0010201102]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.04.2024 16:32:57

Course of Copenhagen Airports A/S' Annual General Meeting 2024

finanzen.net zero Copenhagen Airports A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Copenhagen Airports A-S
4940.00 DKK 0.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

On Tuesday, 16 April 2024 at 3:00 pm (CEST), the annual general meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S was held with the following agenda:

1.        The report of the board of directors on the company's activities during the past year.

2.        Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report.

3.        Resolution to discharge the board of directors and the executive board from liability.

4.        Resolution on the appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual report.

5.        Election of members of the board of directors, including the chairman and the deputy chairmen.

6.        Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report.

7.        Proposal from the board of directors to approve the company's remuneration policy.

8.        Approval of remuneration to the board of directors for the current year.

9.        Appointment of auditor and sustainability auditor.

10.        Proposals from shareholders.

11.        Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting.

12.        Any other business.


Re item 1

The general meeting acknowledged the report of the board of directors.

Re item 2

The general meeting adopted the 2023 annual report.

Re item 3

The general meeting discharged the board of directors and the executive board from liability.

Re item 4

The general meeting approved the proposal not to distribute dividends for 2023 and to carry forward the result of the year as recorded in the adopted annual report to the following financial year.

Re item 5

Lars Nørby Johansen was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors, and David Mark Stanton and Niels Konstantin Jensen were re-elected as deputy chairmen of the board of directors.

Janis Carol Kong, Charles Thomazi, and Lars Sandahl Sørensen were re-elected as members of the board of directors.

The board of directors also consists of the employee representatives Betina Hvolbøl Thomsen, Brian Bjørnø, and Michael Eriksen, who have been elected for the period until 2027.

Re item 6

The general meeting approved the company's remuneration report by advisory vote.

Re item 7

The general meeting approved the company's remuneration policy.

Re item 8

The general meeting approved the proposed remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year.

Re item 9

The general meeting elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's new auditor for both financial and sustainability reporting purposes.

Re item 10

The general meeting did not approve the submitted shareholder proposals.

Re item 11

The general meeting authorised the chairman of the general meeting to register the resolutions with the Danish Business Authority.


COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup


Telephone: +45 32313231

E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk

www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04



INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Copenhagen Airports A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Copenhagen Airports A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Léa Wertheimer, Head of Corporate Communications bei der SWISS.

Mit einem Rekordergebnis in 2023 erzielte die SWISS das beste Jahresresultat ihrer Unternehmensgeschichte.
Léa Wertheimer (Head of Corporate Communications, Swiss) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss), und Investmentstratege François Bloch, über die aktuelle Situation bei der Swiss:

✈️ Rekordergebnis 2023
✈️ Ausblick nach der Corona-Pandemie
✈️ Rolle der Nachhaltigkeit
✈️ aktuelle Herausforderungen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer

Inside Trading & Investment

15:38 Vom Rohstoff zum Luxus: Kakaopreise erreichen neue Höhen
12:04 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf ArcelorMittal
11:57 Ethereum und Bitcoin im Klammergriff geopolitischer Sorgen – Halving voraus
09:51 Marktüberblick: adidas gesucht
09:18 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, UBS
09:16 Stimmung droht zu kippen
06:12 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Erholungsversuch nach schwacher Vorwoche
15.04.24 The Role of Gold in Turbulent Times
12.04.24 SWISS – Mit Nachhaltigkeit auf Rekordkurs? – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Léa Wertheimer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’700.96 19.93 SS5MBU
Short 11’951.09 13.81 HSSM9U
Short 12’389.97 8.94 SSZMXU
SMI-Kurs: 11’203.06 16.04.2024 16:30:36
Long 10’793.65 19.58 SSSMQU
Long 10’540.00 12.57
Long 10’106.39 8.97 AQSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie freundlich: Forschungserfolg bei Krebsmittel Columvi
UBS-Aktie rot: UBS braucht laut Finanzministerin bis zu 25 Milliarden Franken - Veröffentlichung aktualisierter Finanzdaten auf Segmentebene
Temenos-Aktie im Rally-Modus: Unabhängiger Untersuchungsbericht zu Hindenburg-Vorwürfen entlastet Temenos
Kommt hier der nächste 7000x Meme-Coin? Dogeverse knackt die 3,7 Millionen US-Dollar
Tesla-Aktie weiter im Sinkflug? Morgan Stanley-Analyst erwartet Überholung durch Toyota
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger präsentiert sich am Vormittag fester
Rally bei Rheinmetall, RENK & HENSOLDT geht verhalten weiter
Zwischen Kurstreibern und Gegenwindfaktoren: Bitcoin unentschlossen
Zinsunsicherheit und Geopolitik: SMI tiefer -- DAX im Korrekturmodus -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag mit sattem Kursplus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}