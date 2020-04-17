Couriers and Messengers Market Outlook, 2020-2023 - The Unprecedented Outbreak of COVID-19 has Given Rise to Short Term Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Couriers and Messengers Global Market Opportunities and Strategies To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and evaluates the global couriers and messengers' market. It covers two four-year periods, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 through 2023, the forecast period.

Amidst the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, governments across the world are advising people to stay indoors and practice social distancing, to reduce the spread of the pandemic. This has increased short term potential growth opportunities for the industry. However, considering the highly contagious nature of the virus, couriers and messengers companies are adopting 'zero-contact' delivery models.

In this type of delivery, the delivery person places the goods at the designated spot and maintains the required distance to prevent the spread of disease. Besides, companies are also encouraging digital payments to ensure the prevention of the spread of disease. Couriers and messengers companies should adopt contactless delivery models to ensure safety.

Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing demand from medical and health care industries, rise in e-commerce, rise in consumer spending, and emerging markets growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were the rise in crude oil prices and limited supply chain visibility.



Going forward, increase in cross border trade, restaurant meals delivery services, rise in business activity, grocery delivery services, economic growth, reduced logistics cost, reduced oil prices, and COVID pandemic will drive growth. A factor that could hinder the growth of the couriers and messengers' market in the future is the adoption of in-house delivery.



The couriers and messengers' market is segmented by type of service into domestic couriers and international couriers. The domestic couriers market was the largest segment of the couriers and messengers' market, accounting for $437.92 billion or 80.9% of the total in 2019. The international couriers market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 11.5%.



The couriers and messengers' market is also segmented by type of coverage into local messengers and local delivery' and couriers and express delivery services'. The couriers and express delivery services market was the largest segment of the couriers and messengers' market, accounting for $507.5 billion or 93.7% of the total in 2019. The local messengers and local delivery market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 14.9%.



The couriers and messengers' market is segmented by type end-user into B2B, B2C and others. The B2B end-use courier market was the largest segment of the couriers and messengers' market, accounting for $314.2 billion or 58.0% of the total in 2019. The B2C end-use courier market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 16.0%.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the couriers and messengers' market, accounting for 35.1% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the couriers and messengers' market will be Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 15.7% and 13.9% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 13.7% and 13.0% respectively.



The global couriers and messengers' market is concentrated, with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 45.6% of the total market in 2018. Major players in the market include United Parcel Service, Inc., FedEx Corporation, United States Postal Service, Deutsche PostDHL Group, SF Holdings and others.



The global general transportation market, of which the couriers and messengers' market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $ 1,842.7 billion in 2019, having grown at 5.52% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.38% to reach nearly $2,542.6 billion by 2023. The couriers and messengers' market was the second largest segment in the global general transportation market, accounting for 29.4% of the total in 2019. The sightseeing transportation & support activities for transportation market was the largest segment of the general transportation market, accounting for 59.3% of the total of $1,092.5 billion globally and has grown at a CAGR of 5.02% during the historic period. The couriers and messengers' market is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 11.09% during the forecast period.



The top opportunities in the global couriers and messengers' market segmented by type will arise in the domestic couriers segment which will gain $226.8 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the global couriers and messengers' market segmented by type of coverage will arise in the couriers and express delivery services segment which will gain $258.10 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the global couriers and messengers' market segmented by end-user will arise in the B2C segment which will gain $161.35 billion of global annual sales by 2023.



The couriers and messengers' market size will gain the most in China at $83.9 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the couriers and messengers' market include offering cost-efficient and reliable on-demand parcel delivery services to customers, investing in automated parcel terminals to reduce operational costs, realigning services to leverage opportunities and remain competitive in the B2C delivery services market, offering customized solutions to e-commerce companies to increase revenues, and adopting drones in their delivery process to save time and transportation costs.

Player-adopted strategies in the couriers and messengers industry include developing strategic partnerships and collaborations to improve operations, strengthening business and service offerings through acquisitions, and investing to develop technology to provide better services.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the couriers and messengers companies to collaborate with Healthcare, Food & Beverage, and E-commerce Companies. Couriers and messenger should incorporate latest technologies and increase the supply chain visibility and focus on contactless delivery.



