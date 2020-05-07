County Line Energy Corp. "Counter Top Green House Update"

SANTA ANA, California, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus group initial interviews start. With consideration to COVID-19 visitation guidelines, the company has begun releasing design elements and images of its new counter-top appliance. CYLC (OTC: CYLC) has completed early design criteria features and benefits and shared those with a sampling of targeted consumers.

These early focus groups reviewed the appliance and its capabilities, design, and appearance. Focus group members confirmed interest in the appliance; in particular, the design and aesthetics appealed to all participants.

The next steps will be a broader focus group and walkthrough of the appliance functioning in a real world setting!



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release by County Line Energy Corp. ("County Line") (OTC:CYLC) may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to," or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Although County Line management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve several risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by County Line with OTC Markets. County Line assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

County Line Energy Corp. – www.growboxecosystem.com



Investor Contact:

Emanuel ("Manny") Margaretis

Toll-Free: 1.877.714.8782

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/county-line-energy-corp-counter-top-green-house-update-301054565.html

SOURCE County Line Energy Corp.