MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An iconic voice from numerous television and movie series, Laurence Fishburne also helps in the realm of educational television. He is the host of the series titled "Behind the Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne. This is an exceptionally produced series that shines a light on some of the major issues facing modern society today. One of the upcoming episodes focuses on the economic initiatives that are taken at the county and regional level.

When people think about the economy, they often take a look at things from a national or global level. The news media tends to focus on the stock market as a barometer for the economy, using things such as the S&P or the Dow Jones. Unfortunately, this may not be an accurate barometer for the economy at a local level.

The initiatives that people take at the local and regional level are just as important. Without attention, the way that these initiatives get off the ground is often overlooked. Because of this, it is important to educate everyone on the importance of county and regional economic development initiatives. This is a focus of the new episode of "Behind the Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne. Numerous individuals will discuss the initiatives that helped drive commerce in their community.

A Dedication to Quality Work and Programming

"Behind the Scenes" with Laurence Fishburne is carefully reviewed by a team of experts to ensure it holds up to the highest levels of scrutiny. The show has been the recipient of many awards and accolades that have recognized its dedication to superior quality programming.

SOURCE Behind The Scenes with Laurence Fishburne