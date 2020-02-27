27.02.2020 04:24:00

Country Garden Delivered 100,000 Protective Suits Directly from Sydney to Wuhan to Support Healthcare Workers

FOSHAN, China, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 24, 2019, nearly 100,000 protective suits purchased by Country Garden Holdings (HK:2007) through the Guoqiang Foundation were delivered directly from Sydney, Australia to Wuhan via a chartered airplane. Along with supplies and equipment donated by Chinese business associations, Chinese-owned businesses, members of the Chinese community and other local firms in Australia, the supplies and protective gear were given to frontline medical staff in Hubei province through the Hubei Charity Federation.

The coronavirus outbreak in China has led to tightened control over international flights and the limited supply of transportation resources. Following negotiations with Australian authorities, Country Garden and Guoqiang Foundation received special approval for delivering the supplies directly from Australia to Wuhan via flights operated by China Southern Airlines.

The company and the foundation did their utmost to ensure the success of the direct delivery of the supplies. With the support of the Australian Eminent Chinese Business Association and the Australian Chushang Entrepreneurs Federation, Country Garden and its partners completed the collection of supplies and equipment from providers in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Auckland (New Zealand) within three days. According to one of Country Garden's employees working in Australia, all collected supplies can fill 2.5 airplanes.

In addition to purchasing supplies overseas, Country Garden also continued purchasing needed goods in China. On February 21, eight trucks carrying 201 tons of 75% medicinal alcohol, acquired by the company through the Guoqiang Foundation, departed from Xinjiang for Wuhan and other cities of Hubei Province, which are expected to arrive on Feb 26.

The company also purchased a large quantity of agricultural produce through the Guoqiang Foundation from poor areas. The donation was sent directly to the affected areas in and around Hubei province to meet the day-to-day needs of residents, alleviating the severe issue of unsalable agricultural produce caused by sales channels and logistics challenges amid the outbreak.

On February 21, fourteen trucks carrying 240 tons of food supplies departed from various locations across Guangdong, Hebei, Henan and Jiangxi provinces as well as Inner Mongolia to Hubei. Among them, some 96 tons of vegetables, eggs, meat and other fresh produce were purchased from Guangdong Province. Another 144 tons were bought from farmers and agricultural organizations located in the 16 counties across eight provinces with the direct assistance of Country Garden, benefiting more than 5,000 people from over 1,800 underprivileged households.

According to Dingguo Pan, the spokesperson for the Foundation, the actions are aimed at supporting the material requirements of frontline medical staff and the resumption of work and production. The first 240 tons of donated food will be sent to three hospitals, one quarantine point and three locations for disease control and prevention department in Hubei, benefiting nearly 5,000 people. The food will also be sent to more than 50 communities in Wuhan, including more than 20 rent-subsidized apartment buildings, public housing units and senior residences, providing sustenance to nearly 60,000 families.

To support the whole of society in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, Country Garden made an emergency donation of 100 million yuan (approx. US$14.2 million) through the Guoqiang Foundation on January 24 to set up its first fund to combat the virus and followed up with a second donation of an additional 100 million yuan on February 13.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200227/2731190-1

SOURCE Country Garden Holdings

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

26.02.20
Could Coronavirus Impact Fed Policy?
26.02.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
26.02.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
26.02.20
Am Ölmarkt geht die Angst um, Gold als sicherer Hafen und Krisenwährung gefragt
26.02.20
Ausverkauf setzt sich fort
25.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Lonza Group AG, Geberit AG
24.02.20
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV
24.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.02.20
Schroders: Klimadisruption: die neue Normalität
25.02.20
Schroders: Umweltinitiativen verbessern Stockholms Rang im Global Cities Index
24.02.20
Schroders: Wasserstoffwirtschaft - mehr als nur heisse Luft?
mehr
Mieser Wochenstart Dank Coronavirus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es im Jahresverlauf noch steuerfreie Dividenden
Novartis-Aktien sehr schwach nach Sicherheitsbedenken bei Beovu
Reich beschenkt: Elon Musk zieht für Tesla die Spendierhosen an
Diese Branche dürfte immun gegen die Coronavirus-Sorgen sein
Wall Street rauscht weiter ab -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX fällt zeitweise auf neues Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen zeigen leichte Erholungstendenzen
Corona-Krise: Dow letztlich schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Indizes in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Buffett-Gefährte Munger hält Tesla-Chef Elon Musk für "sonderbar"
Kramp-Karrenbauer gibt Merkel Jobgarantie
CS- und UBS-Aktien profitieren nur kurz: Finma beurteilt Notfallpläne der Credit Suisse und UBS als umsetzbar
Rekordjagd an der Börse: Diese Aktie hängt selbst Tesla bei der diesjährigen Performance ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Krise: Dow letztlich schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel -- Indizes in Fernost letztlich im Minus
Am Mittwoch konnte sich der heimische Aktienmarkt vorsichtig erholen, wogegen es an den deutschen Börsen weiter bergab ging. Die Wall Street konnte sich nur teilweise erholen. In Asien setzten sich rote Vorzeichen durch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;