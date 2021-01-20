SMI 10’877 -0.1%  SPI 13’495 -0.3%  Dow 30’931 0.4%  DAX 13’815 -0.2%  Euro 1.0778 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’595 -0.2%  Gold 1’840 0.2%  Bitcoin 32’612 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8885 -0.3%  Öl 56.0 2.2% 
20.01.2021 03:00:00

Counting 100 SMARTShip® deployment and more

SINGAPORE, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Ori Technologies (AOT), the leading provider of maritime digital solutions, announced that they now have 100 ships on their SMARTShip™ platform. This achievement underscores SMARTShip's key role in maritime digital revolution through the latest technologies such as industrial IoT, Cloud, Big Data and Machine Learning applications.

Speaking on the occasion Capt. Rajesh Unni the Co- CEO said, "Four years ago, a few of us embarked on a journey with a vision to transform the shipping industry and use technology to solve real world problems. Since then, it has been a steep learning curve, but we are proud to have launched a successful product that has seen rapid adoption in the market."

AOT has doubled the number of ships deployed with the SMARTShip platform and reached a milestone of 100 in just under a span of 6 months. There is a wide recognition of the SMARTShip platform and its benefits to ship owners and operators in the industry. AOT engineers are deploying SMARTShip globally, and have established local teams in Singapore, China, South Korea, Dubai, Japan, Europe and India to meet greater demand. 

AOT's client Hirofumi Nara, Executive Officer at MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd shared: "We are excited to have SMARTShip installed on some of our MOL Chemical Tanker fleet. Leveraging on SMARTShip's capabilities we are looking forward to transforming the way we operate ships by having real time access to data, analytics and insights, and making data driven decisions."

Existing customers of the SMARTShip platform are reaping benefits alongside cost savings and have shown confidence in the product by ordering deployment on additional ships. AOT has also announced a large pipeline of ships and expects to triple the number of ships on their SMARTShip platform in 2021.

About Alpha Ori

Founded in 2017, AOT is the maker of SMARTShip™, a digital platform with various applications in the field of fuel savings, predictive maintenance, hull efficiency and ShipPalm™, a ship ERP software. Its mission is to transform ships and all related parts of the logistics value chain to operate as a DIGITAL enterprise. 

www.alphaori.sg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423169/Alpha_Ori_Technologies_SMARTShip.jpg

SOURCE Alpha Ori Technologies, LLC

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 64.80
1.98 %
Roche Hldg G 318.20
1.03 %
Novartis 85.52
0.58 %
Givaudan 3’554.00
0.31 %
Geberit 557.40
0.07 %
Swiss Re 83.66
-0.99 %
LafargeHolcim 50.64
-1.17 %
UBS Group 13.22
-1.45 %
CS Group 12.17
-1.46 %
CieFinRichemont 83.54
-2.47 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.01.21
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
19.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Geberit AG, Adecco Group AG, Lonza Group AG
19.01.21
Grains and Currencies Diverge
19.01.21
Vontobel: derimail - Tech-Gigant Baidu geht unter die Elektroautobauer
19.01.21
SMI vor Test der 11.000er-Marke?
15.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Swisscom
14.01.21
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds

19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
15.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schwellenländer
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021 mit Robert Halver | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lindt & Sprüngli verdoppelt Umsätze im Onlinegeschäft - Aktie dennoch im Sinkflug
Credit Suisse-Tesla-Skeptiker hält Teslas Batterien für überlegen
Anlagetrends 2021: Hier könnte sich der Blick für Investoren lohnen
SMI letztlich moderat höher -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich fester -- Wall Street-Handel ruht
Logitech-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Logitech legt im Weihnachtsquartal kräftig zu und erhöht Prognosen erneut
Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Lonza übernimmt klinische Fertigung für Aruvant Sciences - Lonza-Aktie in Rot
Designierte US-Finanzministerin Yellen gegen gezielte Schwächung des Dollar
BKW-Aktie stärker: BKW übernimmt deutsche Ingenieurgesellschaft R&P Ruffert
Lonza-Aktie tiefer: Lonza will zwei Fabriken in Frankreich und Schottland an NextPharma verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI kaum bewegt -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich seitwärts. Der DAX gab schlussendliche nach. Nach der Feiertagspause ging es an den US-Börsen am Dienstag aufwärts. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Dienstag keine einheitliche Entwicklung zu sehen, die Gewinne überwogen jedoch.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit