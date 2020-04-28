+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
28.04.2020 21:20:00

Counties Set To Launch Free Prescription Assistance Program

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- County Executives of America (CEA) announced plans to begin distributing free prescription assistance cards across the country today. The free program is provided through a partnership with United Networks of America (UNA). Similar programs launched by UNA have resulted in over $10 Billion in healthcare savings.

The CEA Rx Assistance Program is being launched to help the uninsured and underinsured afford their prescription medications during this critical time. The program, which is free to everyone, provides savings of up to 80% on prescription medications. The program has no restrictions to membership, no income or age limitations, and residents are not required to fill out an application. The card is accepted at over 68,000 national and regional pharmacies.

There are plans to launch additional healthcare support programs in the coming weeks. "We will continue to explore all options to assist our member counties and their residents during and after this national COVID-19 crisis," said Michael Griffin, Executive Director of CEA. CEA is based in Washington, D.C. and represents over 700 member counties across the country.

About CEA: County Executives of America (CEA), was formed by county executives over 40 years ago and is the only non-partisan association dedicated specifically to represent chief elected county officials. CEA's current membership includes County Executives, County Judges, Parish and Borough Presidents, City-County Mayors, Commission Presidents and Chairs, and all county leaders elected at-large by the public constituency. CEA's membership currently includes more than 700 counties. Visit www.countyexecutives.org for more information.

About UNA:United Networks of America is one of the largest providers of value-added managed care products and services in the United States. UNA has more than 240,000 participating providers serving more than 120.1 million members. The UNA family of networks includes prescription drug, cosmetic surgery, dental, vision, hearing and wellness benefits. UNA clients include TPA's, insurance companies, associations, universities, federal and state governments, school systems, value-added programs, and large employers. Visit www.unitednetworksofamerica.com for more information.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/counties-set-to-launch-free-prescription-assistance-program-301048720.html

SOURCE United Networks of America; County Executives of America

