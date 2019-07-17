Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat announces initial keynote speakers for 10th World Congress 2019

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) announced the initial keynote speakers for the 10th World Congress, which will be held in Chicago from Monday, October 28 to Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Bjarke Ingels, BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group (Closing Plenary Speaker)

BIG – Bjarke Ingels Group (Closing Plenary Speaker) Through a series of award-winning design projects and buildings, Ingels developed a reputation for designing buildings that are as programmatically and technically innovative as they are cost and resource conscious.

Moshe Safdie , Safdie Architects (Closing Plenary Speaker)

, Safdie Architects (Closing Plenary Speaker) Safdie is an architect, urban planner, educator, theorist, and author who is committed to architecture that embraces a comprehensive and humane design philosophy.

Joe Berridge , Urban Strategies, Inc. (Opening Plenary Speaker)

, Urban Strategies, Inc. (Opening Plenary Speaker) Berridge is an urban planner and city builder who has had an integral role in the development of complex urban planning and regeneration projects in Canada , the U.S., the U.K., Europe and Asia .

, the U.S., the U.K., and . Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill , Adrian Smith + Gordan Gill Architecture (Opening Plenary Speakers)

and + Gordan Gill Architecture (Opening Plenary Speakers) Smith and Gill collaborated to design the world's first net Zero-Energy skyscraper, Pearl River Tower, built in Guangzhou China , which harvests the natural forces of wind, sun and geothermal mass.

In conjunction with the Council's 50th anniversary, Congress speakers will focus on the most significant advancements in tall buildings and cities from the last 50 years, whilst inquiring into the future of our cities 50 years from now (tying in with the overall theme of the Congress, 50 Forward|50 Back: The Recent History and Essential Future of Sustainable Cities).

CTBUH will also commemorate its milestone anniversary by closing the core conference programming with the Beaux-Arts Ball and World Congress Dinner, inspired by the original Beaux-Arts Architect's Ball of New York City in 1931, in which architects arrived dressed as the buildings they had created.

CTBUH is the world's leading resource for professionals focused on the inception, design, construction, and operation of tall buildings and future cities. CTBUH facilitates the exchange of the latest knowledge available on tall buildings through publications, research, events, working groups, the global tall buildings database SkyscraperCenter.com, and its extensive network of international representatives. CTBUH also developed the international standards for measuring tall building height and is recognized as the arbiter for bestowing such designations as "The World's Tallest Building." Tickets for CTBUH's 10th World Congress are available now CTBUH2019.com.

