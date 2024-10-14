Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’259 0.9%  SPI 16’340 0.8%  Dow 43’065 0.5%  DAX 19’508 0.7%  Euro 0.9411 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’041 0.7%  Gold 2’652 -0.2%  Bitcoin 56’745 5.3%  Dollar 0.8629 0.0%  Öl 75.2 -4.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Lonza1384101
Top News
NVIDIA: Darum sehen Analysten das Top-Potenzial im Chipmarkt bei NVIDIA
Goldman Sachs-Analyst zeigt sich optimistisch für UBS-Aktie - Kursziel angepasst
Europas Märkte: Was passiert im Falle eines Trump-Sieges bei der US-Wahl?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold als mögliches Druckmittel - Nähern sich die Schweiz und China an? Freihandelsabkommen soll optimiert werden
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Cot a Aktie [Valor: 1645885 / ISIN: US2220702037]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.10.2024 23:41:35

Coty Reports Preliminary Q1 Like-for-Like Sales Growth Of 4%-5%, Below Its Estimates; Stock Down

Cot a
9.78 CHF -11.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Coty (COTY) announced preliminary first-quarter results while reiterating its full year profit target. It reported like-for-like sales growth of approximately 4% to 5% in the first quarter, which is slightly below its previously estimated growth of 6%.

Considering the ongoing caution among retailers and a gradually slowing U.S. market, Coty now expects moderate like-for-like (LFL) sales growth for the second-quarter. However, the company anticipates some acceleration in growth during the second half of the year, supported by easier comparisons to the previous year, a renewed alignment between sell-in and sell-out, several strong launch initiatives in both divisions, and selective distribution expansion.

Coty said it is re-accelerating its cost reduction efforts across all parts of the P&L to deliver savings well above the initial fiscal year 2025 target of approximately $75 million.

Coty continues to expect fiscal year 2025 adjusted EBITDA to grow 9% to 11% year-over-year, consistent with prior guidance, including resumed adjusted EBITDA growth in the second-quarter.

Coty said it will publish its full set of first-quarter results and its prepared remarks webcast on November 6, 2024.

COTY closed Monday's regular trading at $9.17 down $0.04 or 0.43%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $0.57 or 6.22%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.