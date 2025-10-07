Coty Prices $900.0 Mln Of 5.600% Senior Notes Due 2031

(RTTNews) - Coty Inc. (COTY) announced the pricing of $900.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.600% Senior Notes due 2031 to be issued by Coty and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, HFC Prestige Products, Inc. and HFC Prestige International U.S. LLC in connection with the Issuers' previously-announced private offering.

The offering of the Notes is expected to close on or around October 15, 2025.

The company's subsidiaries plan to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of Coty's outstanding 5.000% senior secured notes due 2026 and a portion of Coty's outstanding 3.875% senior secured notes due 2026, in each case at par, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the applicable redemption date, including to pay fees and expenses related thereto.

The company's subsidiaries will use cash on hand to pay the offering expenses payable by them in connection with the offering of the Notes.