Cott Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

"We are pleased with our top and bottom line performance during the quarter. Both our Route Based Services and our Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions segments delivered 6% adjusted revenue growth for the quarter. In addition, the total company delivered adjusted EBITDA growth for the quarter," commented Tom Harrington, Cott's Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident in our outlook for 2019 and 2020 as well as our ability to deliver long-term shareholder value," continued Mr. Harrington.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 GLOBAL PERFORMANCE

Revenue was flat at $604 million (increased 6% excluding the impact of foreign exchange, the divested Cott Beverages LLC business and the change in average cost of coffee) driven by organic growth within both the Route Based Services and the Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions reporting segments, as well as the benefit of acquisitions, including Mountain Valley. Revenue growth by segment in the quarter is tabulated below:

Consolidated







Revenue Bridge





∆% 2018 Q2 Revenue $ 603.6



Divested Cott Beverages LLC business

-21.9



2018 Q2 adjusted revenue $ 581.7













Route Based Services

+24.1



Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions

+8.6



Change before adjustments

+32.7

6% Foreign exchange (a)

-6.2



Change in average green coffee commodity pass-through costs

-4.1













2019 Q2 Revenue $ 604.1













(a) See Exhibit 5 for details by reporting segment









Gross profit increased 4% to $313 million (5% excluding the divested Cott Beverages LLC business). Gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased 190 basis points to 51.8% compared to 49.9%. Excluding Cott Beverages LLC, which was sold on February 8, 2019 , gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased 50 basis points to 51.8% compared to 51.3% driven primarily by improved operating leverage within our operations, offset in part by foreign exchange headwinds.





(5% excluding the divested Cott Beverages LLC business). Gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased 190 basis points to 51.8% compared to 49.9%. Excluding Cott Beverages LLC, which was sold on , gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased 50 basis points to 51.8% compared to 51.3% driven primarily by improved operating leverage within our operations, offset in part by foreign exchange headwinds. SG&A expenses increased to $284 million compared to $275 million due to the addition of Mountain Valley as well as general inflation (which was mitigated through pricing actions), offset in part by the sale of Cott Beverages LLC and a foreign exchange benefit.





compared to due to the addition of Mountain Valley as well as general inflation (which was mitigated through pricing actions), offset in part by the sale of Cott Beverages LLC and a foreign exchange benefit. Other income was $2 million compared to $12 million partly due to a gain recorded in the prior year relating to the sale of PolyCycle.





compared to partly due to a gain recorded in the prior year relating to the sale of PolyCycle. Reported net income and net income per diluted share were $4 million and $0.03 , respectively, compared to reported net income and net income per diluted share of $12 million and $0.09 , respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was $84 million compared to $81 million as the growth in revenue and resulting operational leverage was offset in part by an adverse foreign exchange impact.





and , respectively, compared to reported net income and net income per diluted share of and , respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was compared to as the growth in revenue and resulting operational leverage was offset in part by an adverse foreign exchange impact. Net cash provided by operating activities of $12 million , less $28 million of capital expenditures, resulted in ($16) million of free cash flow, or ($12) million of adjusted free cash flow (adjusting for the items set forth on Exhibit 7), compared to adjusted free cash flow of $12 million in the prior year due to the timing of working capital.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 REPORTING SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

Route Based Services

Revenue increased 4% (6% excluding the impact of foreign exchange) to $456 million due to organic growth in bottled water Home & Office Delivery ("HOD Water") driven by both volume growth and pricing benefits as well as growth from acquisitions. A detailed breakdown is tabulated below.

Route Based Services







Revenue Bridge





∆% 2018 Q2 Revenue

$ 437.7



HOD Water related

+15.7



Customer Growth/Volume +6.4





Price/Mix +5.7





Mountain Valley HOD Water +3.6





Other

+8.4



Change excluding foreign exchange impact

+24.1

6% Foreign exchange impact

-6.2



2019 Q2 Revenue

$ 455.6

4%

Gross profit increased 4% to $272 million , driven primarily by revenue growth. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was roughly flat at 59.6%.





, driven primarily by revenue growth. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was roughly flat at 59.6%.

SG&A expenses increased to $238 million compared to $229 million due primarily to the addition of Mountain Valley as well as general inflation (which was mitigated through pricing actions), offset in part by a foreign exchange benefit. SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue were roughly flat at 52.2% (see Exhibit 4).





compared to due primarily to the addition of Mountain Valley as well as general inflation (which was mitigated through pricing actions), offset in part by a foreign exchange benefit. SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue were roughly flat at 52.2% (see Exhibit 4).

Operating income increased 5% to $29 million compared to $28 million , while adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $80 million compared to $78 million , as revenue growth and the corresponding operational leverage was partially offset by a negative foreign exchange impact.

Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions

Revenue increased 3% (6% adjusting for the change in average cost of coffee) to $150 million driven primarily by 3% growth in coffee pounds sold and 24% volume growth in liquid coffee and extracts, partially offset by the competitive pricing environment within the on-the-go roast and ground coffee market. A detailed breakdown is tabulated below.

Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions





Revenue Bridge



∆% 2018 Q2 Revenue $ 145.5



Coffee volume +2.8



Coffee price/mix +2.5



Liquid coffee and extracts +2.7



Other +0.6



Change excluding change in average green coffee

commodity pass-through costs +8.6

6% Change in average green coffee commodity pass-through costs -4.1



2019 Q2 Revenue $ 150.0

3%

Gross profit was $42 million compared to $37 million and gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased to 27.7% compared to 25.7% driven primarily by leveraging the increased volumes generated during the quarter.





compared to and gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased to 27.7% compared to 25.7% driven primarily by leveraging the increased volumes generated during the quarter.

SG&A expenses were $39 million compared to $34 million driven primarily by increased selling and operating costs which supported the increased volume and revenue growth of the business segment.





compared to driven primarily by increased selling and operating costs which supported the increased volume and revenue growth of the business segment.

Operating income and adjusted EBITDA were flat at $3 million and $9 million , respectively, as the growth in volume which drove increased leverage and gross profit was offset by the increased selling and operating costs associated with driving the volume growth.

2019 FULL YEAR REVENUE AND FREE CASH FLOW, FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND COFFEE COMMODITY COSTS

Cott continues to target full year 2019 consolidated revenue in excess of $2.4 billion and adjusted free cash flow of more than $150 million (when excluding acquisition, integration and other one-time cash costs). The targets reflect the sale of Cott Beverages LLC which represented over $80 million in annual revenue, an expected foreign exchange headwind of approximately 1% on a full year consolidated basis and between 0.5% and 1% lowering of consolidated revenues with a corresponding reduction to cost of goods sold on a full year basis as green coffee commodity market costs have continued to decline during 2019.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Cott repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares at an average price of $13.92 totaling approximately $20 million during the second quarter under its previously announced share repurchase program.

Cott's Board of Directors approved a 12-month share repurchase program of up to $50 million that commenced on December 14, 2018 and replaced the then-existing program, which was scheduled to expire on May 6, 2019. Cott has utilized all funds within this program and will continue to review ongoing market conditions for the opportunity to begin a similar program in the future. Shares purchased pursuant to the share repurchase program were subsequently cancelled.

COTT CORPORATION











EXHIBIT 1 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts, U.S. GAAP)













Unaudited















































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

















Revenue, net $ 604.1

$ 603.6

$ 1,178.2

$ 1,164.4 Cost of sales 291.0

302.2

582.2

589.5 Gross profit 313.1

301.4

596.0

574.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses 284.2

275.2

556.3

536.3 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 1.6

1.3

3.5

2.6 Acquisition and integration expenses 2.7

4.2

7.5

9.2 Operating income 24.6

20.7

28.7

26.8 Other (income) expense, net (2.4)

(12.2)

3.1

(32.4) Interest expense, net 19.1

18.6

38.4

39.4 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 7.9

14.3

(12.8)

19.8 Income tax expense 3.5

2.1

2.5

3.0 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 4.4

$ 12.2

$ (15.3)

$ 16.8 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

(1.4)



—

356.0 Net income (loss) $ 4.4

$ 10.8

$ (15.3)

$ 372.8 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - discontinued operations —

—

—

0.6 Net income (loss) attributable to Cott Corporation $ 4.4

$ 10.8

$ (15.3)

$ 372.2



















Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Cott Corporation

















Basic:

















Continuing operations $ 0.03

$ 0.09

$ (0.11)

$ 0.12 Discontinued operations $ —

$ (0.01)

$ —

$ 2.54 Net income (loss) $ 0.03

$ 0.08

$ (0.11)

$ 2.66 Diluted:















Continuing operations $ 0.03

$ 0.09

$ (0.11)

$ 0.12 Discontinued operations $ —

$ (0.01)

$ —

$ 2.50 Net income (loss) $ 0.03

$ 0.08

$ (0.11)

$ 2.62



















Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands)

















Basic 135,569

139,768



135,758

139,860 Diluted 137,306

141,661



135,758

142,120

COTT CORPORATION



EXHIBIT 2 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(in millions of U.S. dollars, except share amounts, U.S. GAAP)





Unaudited















June 29, 2019

December 29, 2018 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 113.4

$ 170.8 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $8.4 ($9.6 as of December 29, 2018) 308.4

308.3 Inventories 130.1

129.6 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32.9

27.2 Total current assets 584.8

635.9 Property, plant and equipment, net 643.7

624.7 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 205.1

— Goodwill 1,163.7

1,143.9 Intangible assets, net 713.4

739.2 Deferred tax assets 0.1

0.1 Other long-term assets, net 21.7

31.7 Total assets $ 3,332.5

$ 3,175.5 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Short-term borrowings 93.8

89.0 Current maturities of long-term debt 5.0

3.0 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 438.4

469.0 Current operating lease obligations 42.9

— Total current liabilities 580.1

561.0 Long-term debt 1,261.7

1,250.2 Operating lease obligations 167.8

— Deferred tax liabilities 127.5

124.3 Other long-term liabilities 55.5

69.6 Total liabilities 2,192.6

2,005.1 Equity





Common shares, no par value - 134,638,000 (December 29, 2018 - 136,195,108) shares issued 890.0

899.4 Additional paid-in-capital 74.4

73.9 Retained earnings 263.1

298.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (87.6)

(101.7) Total Cott Corporation equity 1,139.9

1,170.4 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,332.5

$ 3,175.5

COTT CORPORATION









EXHIBIT 3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











(in millions of U.S. dollars, U.S. GAAP)











Unaudited































For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018















Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations:













Net income (loss) $ 4.4

$ 10.8

$ (15.3)

$ 372.8 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes —

(1.4)

—

356.0 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 4.4

$ 12.2

$ (15.3)

$ 16.8 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to cash flows from operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 48.9

48.7

94.1

96.1 Amortization of financing fees 0.9

0.8

1.7

1.7 Share-based compensation expense 3.3

4.4

6.8

7.8 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (2.0)

2.9

(5.2)

2.7 Loss (gain) on sale of business 0.6

(6.0)

6.0

(6.0) Gain on extinguishment of debt —

—

—

(7.1) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 1.6

1.3

3.5

2.6 Other non-cash items (3.7)

(2.2)

(3.3)

(2.2) Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:













Accounts receivable (16.2)

(6.5)

(14.6)

(19.2) Inventories (9.5)

(4.6)

(16.1)

(13.7) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 0.6

(2.3)

(1.3)

(6.6) Other assets 0.6

0.2

1.3

1.2 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and other liabilities (18.0)

(13.9)

(22.5)

(6.2) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 11.5

35.0

35.1

67.9 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations:













Acquisitions, net of cash received (21.5)

(38.8)

(42.5)

(66.6) Additions to property, plant and equipment (27.8)

(28.9)

(51.6)

(58.7) Additions to intangible assets (2.0)

(2.0)

(4.3)

(4.2) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1.0

1.0

2.4

2.9 Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash sold —

12.8

50.5

12.8 Other investing activities —

0.1

0.1

0.3 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (50.3)

(55.8)

(45.4)

(113.5) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations:













Payments of long-term debt (1.5)

(0.6)

(3.0)

(263.3) Borrowings under ABL 37.9

0.4

62.9

1.0 Payments under ABL (9.1)

(0.4)

(61.9)

(1.0) Premiums and costs paid upon extinguishment of long-term debt —

—

—

(12.5) Issuance of common shares 0.3

2.4

0.7

4.2 Common shares repurchased and canceled (20.0)

(16.1)

(31.0)

(21.7) Financing fees —

—

—

(1.5) Dividends paid to common shareholders (8.0)

(8.4)

(16.2)

(16.8) Payment of deferred consideration for acquisitions (0.2)

(2.8)

(0.2)

(2.8) Other financing activities 2.0

3.4

3.4

2.1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 1.4

(22.1)

(45.3)

(312.3) Cash flows from discontinued operations:













Operating activities of discontinued operations (3.2)

(3.3)

(3.2)

(88.0) Investing activities of discontinued operations —

—

—

1,228.6 Financing activities of discontinued operations —

—

—

(769.7) Net cash (used in) provided by discontinued operations (3.2)

(3.3)

(3.2)

370.9 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 0.1

(3.7)

1.4

(8.5) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (40.5)

(49.9)

(57.4)

4.5 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 153.9

212.3

170.8

157.9 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash from continuing operations, end of period $ 113.4

$ 162.4

$ 113.4

$ 162.4

COTT CORPORATION

















EXHIBIT 4 SEGMENT INFORMATION



















(in millions of U.S. dollars, U.S. GAAP)



















Unaudited









































For the Three Months Ended June 29, 2019

(in millions of U.S. dollars)



Route Based

Services

Coffee, Tea and

Extract Solutions

All Other

Eliminations

Total Revenue, net





















Home and office bottled water delivery



$ 290.6

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 290.6 Coffee and tea services



46.9

120.6

—

(1.5)

166.0 Retail



75.8

—

—

—

75.8 Other



42.3

29.4

—

—

71.7 Total



$ 455.6

$ 150.0

$ —

$ (1.5)

$ 604.1 Gross Profit



$ 271.6

$ 41.5

$ —

$ —

$ 313.1 Gross Margin %



59.6%

27.7%

—%

—

51.8% Selling, general and administrative expenses



$ 237.6

$ 38.5

$ 8.1

$ —

$ 284.2 SG&A% of revenue



52.2%

25.7%

N/A

—%

47.0% Operating income (loss)



$ 29.4

$ 3.1

$ (7.9)

$ —

$ 24.6 Depreciation and Amortization



$ 42.9

$ 6.0

$ —

$ —

$ 48.9























For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

(in millions of U.S. dollars)



Route Based

Services

Coffee, Tea and

Extract Solutions

All Other

Eliminations

Total Revenue, net





















Home and office bottled water delivery (a)



$ 278.8

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 278.8 Coffee and tea services



49.0

118.8

—

(1.5)

166.3 Retail (a)



74.0

—

—

—

74.0 Other (a)



35.9

26.7

21.9

—

84.5 Total



$ 437.7

$ 145.5

$ 21.9

$ (1.5)

$ 603.6 Gross Profit



$ 261.2

$ 37.4

$ 2.8

$ —

$ 301.4 Gross Margin %



59.7%

25.7%

12.8%

—

49.9% Selling, general and administrative expenses



$ 228.8

$ 33.8

$ 12.6

$ —

$ 275.2 SG&A% of revenue



52.3%

23.2%

N/A

—%

45.6% Operating income (loss)



$ 28.1

$ 3.2

$ (10.6)

$ —

$ 20.7 Depreciation and Amortization



$ 42.9

$ 5.7

$ 0.1

$ —

$ 48.7























For the Six Months Ended June 29, 2019

(in millions of U.S. dollars)



Route Based

Services

Coffee, Tea and

Extract Solutions

All Other

Eliminations

Total Revenue, net





















Home and office bottled water delivery



$ 549.2

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 549.2 Coffee and tea services



95.5

240.8

—

(3.1)

333.2 Retail



146.7

—

—

—

146.7 Other



84.7

57.2

7.2

—

149.1 Total



$ 876.1

$ 298.0

$ 7.2

$ (3.1)

$ 1,178.2 Gross Profit



$ 514.4

$ 81.3

$ 0.3

$ —

$ 596.0 Gross Margin %



58.7%

27.3%

4.2%

—

50.6% Selling, general and administrative expenses



$ 462.1

$ 74.8

$ 19.4

$ —

$ 556.3 SG&A% of revenue



52.7%

25.1%

N/A

—%

47.2% Operating income (loss)



$ 43.4

$ 6.5

$ (21.2)

$ —

$ 28.7 Depreciation and Amortization



$ 82.5

$ 11.5

$ 0.1

$ —

$ 94.1























For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

(in millions of U.S. dollars)



Route Based

Services

Coffee, Tea and

Extract Solutions

All Other

Eliminations

Total Revenue, net





















Home and office bottled water delivery (a)



$ 524.3

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 524.3 Coffee and tea services



96.0

236.0

—

(2.5)

329.5 Retail (a)



140.6

—

—

—

140.6 Other (a)



74.9

55.6

39.6

(0.1)

170.0 Total



$ 835.8

$ 291.6

$ 39.6

$ (2.6)

$ 1,164.4 Gross Profit (b)



$ 493.7

$ 76.1

$ 5.1

$ —

$ 574.9 Gross Margin %



59.1%

26.1%

12.9%

—

49.4% Selling, general and administrative expenses



$ 443.7

$ 68.2

$ 24.4

$ —

$ 536.3 SG&A% of revenue



53.1%

23.4%

N/A

—%

46.1% Operating income (loss)



$ 42.1

$ 7.3

$ (22.6)

$ —

$ 26.8 Depreciation and Amortization



$ 84.3

$ 11.4

$ 0.4

$ —

$ 96.1

(a) Revenues by channel of our Route Based Services reporting segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 were revised to reclassify $19.3 million and $35.9 of revenue, respectively, from the other channel to the home and office bottled water delivery channel as these activities are associated with the home and office bottled water delivery channel. In addition, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, we reclassified $3.9 million and $7.4 million, respectively, out of the retail channel and into the other channel in order to better align the activities of a recent acquisition with those of our U.S. Route Based Services business.

(b) Includes related party concentrate sales to discontinued operations.

COTT CORPORATION











EXHIBIT 5 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - ANALYSIS OF REVENUE BY REPORTING SEGMENT Unaudited





























(in millions of U.S. dollars, except percentage amounts) For the Three Months Ended June 29, 2019

Route Based

Services

Coffee, Tea and

Extract Solutions

All Other

Eliminations

Cott (a) Change in revenue $ 17.9

$ 4.5

$ (21.9)

$ —

$ 0.5 Impact of foreign exchange (b) $ 6.2

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 6.2 Change excluding foreign exchange $ 24.1

$ 4.5

$ (21.9)

$ —

$ 6.7 Percentage change in revenue 4.1%

3.1%

(100.0)%

—%

0.1% Percentage change in revenue excluding foreign exchange 5.5%

3.1%

(100.0)%

—%

1.1%



(a) Cott includes the following reporting segments: Route Based Services, Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions and All Other. (b) Impact of foreign exchange is the difference between the current period revenue translated utilizing the current period average foreign exchange rates less the current period revenue translated utilizing the prior period average foreign exchange rates.

COTT CORPORATION







EXHIBIT 6 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION

(EBITDA)









(in millions of U.S. dollars)









Unaudited























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018













Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 4.4

$ 12.2

$ (15.3)

$ 16.8 Interest expense, net 19.1

18.6

38.4

39.4 Income tax expense 3.5

2.1

2.5

3.0 Depreciation and amortization 48.9

48.7

94.1

96.1 EBITDA $ 75.9

$ 81.6

$ 119.7

$ 155.3













Acquisition and integration costs (a), (c) 2.7

4.2

7.5

9.2 Share-based compensation costs (d) 3.1

3.6

6.4

6.0 Commodity hedging loss, net (e) —

—

—

0.3 Foreign exchange and other (gains) losses, net (f) (0.7)

(3.0)

0.3

(11.2) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net (g) 1.6

1.3

3.5

2.6 Gain on extinguishment of long-term debt (h) —

—

—

(7.1) Loss (gain) on sale of business (i) 0.6

(6.0)

6.0

(6.0) Cott Beverages LLC (b), (j) —

(1.4)

0.4

(1.9) Other adjustments, net (k) 0.8

1.1

3.1

(1.8) Adjusted EBITDA $ 84.0

$ 81.4

$ 146.9

$ 145.4

(a) Includes $0.2 million and $0.4 million of share-based compensation costs for the three and six months ended June 29, 2019, respectively, related to awards

granted in connection with the acquisition of our S&D and Eden businesses and $0.8 million and $1.8 million of share-based compensation costs for the three and

six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively, related to awards granted in connection with the acquisition of our S&D and Eden businesses (b) Impact on our operations related to the Cott Beverages LLC business, which was sold on February 8, 2019







For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

Location in Consolidated Statements of Operations

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (c) Acquisition and integration costs Acquisition and integration expenses

$ 2.7

$ 4.2

$ 7.5

$ 9.2 (d) Share-based compensation costs Selling, general and administrative expenses

3.1

3.6

6.4

6.0 (e) Commodity hedging loss, net Cost of sales

—

—

—

0.3 (f) Foreign exchange and other (gains) losses, net Other (income) expense, net

(0.7)

(3.0)

0.3

(11.2) (g) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net

1.6

1.3

3.5

2.6 (h) Gain on extinguishment of long-term debt Other (income) expense, net

—

—

—

(7.1) (i) Loss (gain) on sale of business Other (income) expense, net

0.6

(6.0)

6.0

(6.0) (j) Cott Beverages LLC Revenue, net

—

(21.9)

(7.2)

(39.6)

Cost of sales

—

19.0

6.8

34.2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

—

2.2

1.1

4.9

Other (income) expense, net

—

(0.7)

(0.3)

(1.4) (k) Other adjustments, net Other (income) expense, net

(2.0)

(2.7)

(2.0)

(6.6)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2.8

2.6

5.1

3.6

Cost of sales

—

1.2

—

1.2

COTT CORPORATION

EXHIBIT 7 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

(in millions of U.S. dollars)



Unaudited











For the Three Months Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018







Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 11.5

$ 35.0 Less: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (27.8)

(28.9) Free Cash Flow $ (16.3)

$ 6.1







Plus:





Acquisition and integration cash costs 4.3

3.8 Working capital adjustment - Refresco concentrate supply agreement (a) —

2.2 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ (12.0)

$ 12.1













For the Six Months Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018







Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 35.1

$ 67.9 Less: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (51.6)

(58.7) Free Cash Flow $ (16.5)

$ 9.2







Plus:





Acquisition and integration cash costs 8.6

9.4 Working capital adjustment - Refresco concentrate supply agreement (a) —

11.1 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ (7.9)

$ 29.7

(a) Increase in working capital related to the Concentrate Supply Agreement with Refresco in connection with the Transaction.

COTT CORPORATION EXHIBIT 8 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - ANALYSIS OF REVENUE AND ADJUSTED REVENUE (in millions of U.S. dollars)















Unaudited



































Cott (a)

Route Based Services

Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions

For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 29, 2019

June 30, 2018























Revenue, net $ 604.1

$ 603.6

$ 455.6

$ 437.7

$ 150.0

$ 145.5 Divested Cott Beverages LLC business $ —

$ (21.9)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ — Adjusted Revenue $ 604.1

$ 581.7

$ 455.6

$ 437.7

$ 150.0

$ 145.5























Change in adjusted revenue $ 22.4





$ 17.9





$ 4.5



























Percentage change in adjusted revenue 3.9%





4.1%





3.1%



























Impact of foreign exchange (b) $ 6.2





$ 6.2





$ —



























Impact of change in average cost of green coffee (c) $ 4.1





$ —





$ 4.1



























Change in adjusted revenue excluding foreign exchange

and impact of change in average cost of green coffee $ 32.7





$ 24.1





$ 8.6



























Percentage change in adjusted revenue excluding

foreign exchange and impact of change in average cost

of green coffee 5.6%





5.5%





5.9%





(a) Cott includes the following reporting segments: Route Based Services, Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions and All Other. (b) Impact of foreign exchange is the difference between the current period revenue translated utilizing the current period average foreign exchange rates less the current period revenue translated utilizing the prior period average foreign exchange rates. (c) Impact of change in average cost of green coffee represents the difference between the average cost per pound of green coffee in the current period compared to the average cost per pound of green coffee in the prior period multiplied by the pounds of coffee sold in the current period.

COTT CORPORATION







EXHIBIT 9 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP







(in millions of U.S. dollars)









Unaudited























For the Three Months Ended

June 29, 2019

Cott Consolidated

Divested Business (a)

Cott Adjusted











Revenue, net $ 604.1

$ —

$ 604.1 Cost of sales 291.0

—

291.0 Gross profit 313.1

—

313.1 Gross margin % 51.8%





51.8%











Selling, general and administrative expenses 284.2

—

284.2 SG&A% of revenue 47.0%





47.0%











Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 1.6

—

1.6 Acquisition and integration expenses 2.7

—

2.7 Operating income 24.6

—

24.6











Other income, net (2.4)

—

(2.4) Depreciation and Amortization 48.9

—

48.9 EBITDA 75.9

—

75.9











Adjustments 8.1

—

8.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 84.0

$ —

$ 84.0













For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018

Cott Consolidated

Divested Business (a)

Cott Adjusted











Revenue, net $ 603.6

$ 21.9

$ 581.7 Cost of sales 302.2

19.1

283.1 Gross profit 301.4

2.8

298.6 Gross margin % 49.9%





51.3%











Selling, general and administrative expenses 275.2

2.2

273.0 SG&A% of revenue 45.6%





46.9%











Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 1.3

—

1.3 Acquisition and integration expenses 4.2

—

4.2 Operating income 20.7

0.6

20.1











Other income, net (12.2)

(0.7)

(11.5) Depreciation and Amortization 48.7

0.1

48.6 EBITDA 81.6

1.4

80.2









Adjustments (0.2)

(1.4)

1.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 81.4

$ —

$ 81.4











(a) Cott Beverages LLC











COTT CORPORATION









EXHIBIT 10 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION - NON-GAAP - EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION (EBITDA)

AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY REPORTING SEGMENT (a)





(in millions of U.S. dollars)













Unaudited















For the Three Months Ended June 29, 2019

Route Based

Services

Coffee, Tea and

Extract Solutions

All Other

Total

















Operating income (loss) $ 29.4

$ 3.1

$ (7.9)

$ 24.6 Other income, net (1.2)

(0.2)



(1.0)

(2.4) Depreciation and amortization 42.9

6.0



—

48.9 EBITDA (a) $ 73.5

$ 9.3

$ (6.9)

$ 75.9

















Acquisition and integration costs 2.9

—



(0.2)

2.7 Share-based compensation costs 0.7

0.1



2.3

3.1 Foreign exchange and other losses (gains), net 1.1

—



(1.8)

(0.7) Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 1.7

(0.1)



—

1.6 Loss on sale of business (b) —

—



0.6

0.6 Other adjustments, net (c) 0.3

—



0.5

0.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 80.2

$ 9.3

$ (5.5)

$ 84.0



















For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

Route Based

Services

Coffee, Tea and

Extract Solutions

All Other

Total

















Operating income (loss) $ 28.1

$ 3.2

$ (10.6)

$ 20.7 Other income, net (8.5)

(0.1)



(3.6)

(12.2) Depreciation and amortization 42.9

5.7



0.1

48.7 EBITDA (a) $ 79.5

$ 9.0

$ (6.9)

$ 81.6

















Acquisition and integration costs 2.9

0.4



0.9

4.2 Share-based compensation costs 0.8

—



2.8

3.6 Foreign exchange and other gains, net (0.1)

—



(2.9)

(3.0) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 1.3

—



—

1.3 Gain on sale of business (b) (6.0)

—



—

(6.0) Cott Beverages LLC (d) —

—



(1.4)

(1.4) Other adjustments, net (e) (0.2)

—



1.3

1.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78.2

$ 9.4

$ (6.2)

$ 81.4



(a) EBITDA by reporting segment is derived from operating income as operating income is the performance measure regularly reviewed by the chief operating decision maker when evaluating performance of our reportable segments. (b) Loss (gain) on sale of business is reflected under other (income) expense, net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (c) Impact of other adjustments, net for Route Based Services includes $2.3 million reflected under selling, general and administrative expenses and $2.0 million of net gains reflected under other (income) expense, net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Impact of other adjustments, net for All Other is reflected under selling, general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (d) Impact on our operations related to the Cott Beverages LLC business, which was sold on February 8, 2019. (e) Impact of other adjustments, net for Route Based Services includes $1.2 million of expenses reflected under cost of sales, $1.3 million of expenses reflected under selling, general and administrative expenses, and $2.7 million of net gains reflected under other (income) expense, net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Impact of other adjustments, net for All Other is reflected under selling, general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

