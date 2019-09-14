14.09.2019 16:00:00

COTA Media Receives 2019 Best of Irvine Award

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COTA Media has been selected for the 2019 Best of Irvine Award in the Website Design / Digital Marketing category by the Irvine Award Program.

Each year, the Irvine Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Irvine area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Irvine Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Irvine Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About The Irvine Award Program

The Irvine Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Irvine area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Irvine Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About COTA Media

COTA Media is a web design and digital marketing agency that crafts custom websites for forward-thinking brands and businesses.

 

SOURCE COTA Media

