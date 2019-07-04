04.07.2019 15:10:00

Costly Car Insurance Mistakes That Must Be Avoided By Policyholders

LOS ANGELES, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Car insurance represents an expensive investment. Any mistake has the potential of costing the insured several hundred dollars or more. Or leave the policyholder without adequate protection. Find out more and get free quotes from http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/costly-auto-insurance-mistakes/

  • Not preparing documents for negotiations. This is one major mistake which can be easily avoided. A simple call before the scheduled meeting will suffice. Drivers should prepare car documentation and handle it when asked. Furthermore, they should be prepared with info about driving history, graduated defensive/refresher courses, receipts for custom parts, VIN number and so on. Not having all required documents will force the agent to re-schedule the meeting.
  • Not understanding some insurance terms or the policy itself. It is not wise to act like a "know-it-all". Do not blindly agree to a contract without understanding it. Carefully read each page of the contract and ask for info where something is not fully understood.
  • Not getting car insurance quotes before the meeting. It is important to compare prices from multiple carriers and select a policy that will satisfy the coverage needs. Now it is easy and fast to get online quotes. It only takes several minutes. Furthermore, online quotes will help drivers mentally prepare for the meeting. They will also make the drivers aware of what sort of info is asked and what documents they should prepare.

