SMI 11’974 -0.9%  SPI 15’410 -0.8%  Dow 34’682 0.3%  DAX 15’491 -1.3%  Euro 1.0873 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’010 -1.7%  Gold 1’809 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’019 -4.2%  Dollar 0.9200 -0.6%  Öl 72.4 -1.2% 

08.07.2021 10:15:00

Costero Brokers Ltd. Hires Rob Withers

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Costero Brokers Ltd., a privately held London-based brokerage, is delighted to announce that Rob Withers has joined as a Divisional Director. Rob will run Costero's in-house commercial property binder business in the USA effective July 1, 2021.

Rob's focus is to build out and expand the in-house binding authorities for Coastal Properties which he manages and has specialist knowledge of. He will be assisted by Jack Waskett who has also recently joined the team and will assist with our future expansion.

"I am delighted to join Costero. This will be an excellent fit for all concerned, both in London and throughout the United States," said Rob Withers, Vice President of Costero Brokers. "I have no doubt going forward this will allow for us to grow together and offer more products to our existing client base whilst continuing to offer our first-class service."

"Rob has over 20 plus years' industry experience and I am pleased to welcome him into the team," said Nick Murrell, Managing Director of Costero Brokers. "His vision and passion in working in the specialist area, which we are looking to expand further and cross sell the Costero client base."

About Costero Brokers Ltd.
Costero Brokers Ltd., formed in 2017, initially focused on property and professional lines. Costero Brokers Ltd. is now a multi-class Lloyd's of London broker and is looking to expand into additional specialist areas with the hiring of individuals and teams.

For more information, visit costerobrokers.com.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

10:12 Marktüberblick: Knorr-Bremse springt nachbörslich
07:19 Weekly-Hits: Disruptive Technologien – Die Welt im digitalen Wandel / Twitter – Imposante Aufholjagd
07.07.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
06.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (64%) auf Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DiDi-Vorgehen nur der Anfang: China kündigt neue Regeln für im Ausland gelistete Firmen an - DiDi-Aktie fällt deutlich
Top Performance ETFs im Monat Juni 2021 an der SIX
CS-Aktie schliesst schwächer: Credit Suisse mit Abgangswelle in Investmentbank konfrontiert
Roche-Aktie schlussendlich fester: WHO-Zulassung für Roche-Medikament Tocilizumab gegen Coronavirus erteilt
Novogratz unbesorgt: Experte rechnet bei Bitcoin nicht mit Fall ins Bodenlose
SMI und DAX schliessen auf grünem Terrain -- US-Börsen beenden Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Schuldenziel gestrichen: Shell plant höhere Ausschüttungen an Aktionäre - Shell-Aktie gefragt
SMI gibt nach -- DAX mit kräftigem Abschlag -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck - Hang Seng bricht ein
Nächster Musk-IPO nach Tesla? Wann mit dem Börsengang von Starlink zu rechnen ist
Logitech ersetzen Swatch im SMI - Vifor neu im SLI

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit