Costco Wholesale December Net Sales Up 8.5%; Comparable Sales Up 7.0%

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported net sales of $29.86 billion for the retail month of December, the five weeks ended January 4, 2026. This represents an 8.5 percent increase from $27.52 billion in the same period last year.

Comparable sales for the five-week period showed growth of 6.0 percent in the U.S., 8.4 percent in Canada, and 10.6 percent in Other International markets, for a total company increase of 7.0 percent. Digitally-enabled sales rose 18.9 percent.

Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the five-week period rose 6.3 percent in the U.S., 6.0 percent in Canada, and 5.6 percent internationally, for a total company increase of 6.2 percent. Digitally-enabled sales increased 18.3 percent.