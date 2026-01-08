Costco Wholesale Aktie 903618 / US22160K1051
08.01.2026 03:45:02
Costco Wholesale December Net Sales Up 8.5%; Comparable Sales Up 7.0%
(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported net sales of $29.86 billion for the retail month of December, the five weeks ended January 4, 2026. This represents an 8.5 percent increase from $27.52 billion in the same period last year.
Comparable sales for the five-week period showed growth of 6.0 percent in the U.S., 8.4 percent in Canada, and 10.6 percent in Other International markets, for a total company increase of 7.0 percent. Digitally-enabled sales rose 18.9 percent.
Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the five-week period rose 6.3 percent in the U.S., 6.0 percent in Canada, and 5.6 percent internationally, for a total company increase of 6.2 percent. Digitally-enabled sales increased 18.3 percent.
