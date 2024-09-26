|
26.09.2024 22:47:31
Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Advance In Q4 Profit, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $2.35 billion, or $5.29 per share. This compares with $2.16 billion, or $4.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $79.697 billion from $78.919 billion last year.
Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $2.35 Bln. vs. $2.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.29 vs. $4.86 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $79.697 Bln vs. $78.919 Bln last year.
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.
|
25.09.24
|Ausblick: Costco Wholesale legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.09.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
24.09.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Dienstagnachmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
24.09.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
|
23.09.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Costco Wholesale von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
16.09.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Costco Wholesale-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.ch)
|
11.09.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Costco Wholesale legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.09.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Papier Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Costco Wholesale von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)