Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’210 0.5%  SPI 16’277 0.6%  Dow 42’175 0.6%  DAX 19’238 1.7%  Euro 0.9456 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’033 2.4%  Gold 2’671 0.5%  Bitcoin 55’014 2.5%  Dollar 0.8459 -0.5%  Öl 71.4 -3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Holcim1221405Kuros32581411Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526VAT31186490
Top News
Erfolgreiches Jahr voraus: BYD erhöht Absatzziel erneut
NVIDIA-Chips heiss begehrt: Saudi-Arabien plant baldigen Zugriff
Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels in der Gewinnzone
Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels mit Zuschlägen
Pluszeichen in New York: Zum Handelsende Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Costco Wholesale Aktie [Valor: 903618 / ISIN: US22160K1051]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.09.2024 22:47:31

Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Advance In Q4 Profit, Beats Estimates

Costco Wholesale
780.96 CHF 1.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.35 billion, or $5.29 per share. This compares with $2.16 billion, or $4.86 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $79.697 billion from $78.919 billion last year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.35 Bln. vs. $2.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.29 vs. $4.86 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $79.697 Bln vs. $78.919 Bln last year.

Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen