Costa Rica Treatment Center Secures $400K, Expands Drug Rehabilitation Center and Scope of Service

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Rica Treatment Center, an evidence-based, residential drug rehabilitation treatment center located in San José, Costa Rica, has announced it has secured $400K in funding to expand its facility by purchasing a neighboring property. The purchase was completed on Feb. 26, 2020. The acquisition paves the way for Costa Rica Treatment Center to expand its scope of services. Costa Rica Treatment Center has already begun its remodeling of the space to include a detox room, more counseling spaces, a custom yoga and meditation studio, and many more amenities.

In addition to the recent expansion, Costa Rica Treatment Center intends to continue increasing its clinical team and open up volunteer options for professionals from abroad looking to intern with the center's program and learn about its practice methodology. The staff intends to remain working true to its philosophy of intimate and individualized recovery programs. The center has recently hired four new staff members, including one new operator, two registered nurses and one licensed psychotherapist certified in hypnotherapy and meditation practices. This brings the current staff-to-patient ratio to approximately 1:1 at maximum occupancy.

"Mental health professionals estimate that approximately two out of 10 addicts recover from the disease of addiction. We aim to achieve much better results which is why focusing on the quality of care is so essential," said Gernot E. Holtz, Director of Costa Rica Treatment Center. "Every aspect of our rehabilitation center was mindfully developed to complement our treatment philosophy. Our facility is no exception."

Caring about the safety of its clients, Costa Rica Treatment Center is close to major infrastructure including emergency rooms, hospitals, and intensive care units. Its location also provides clients the opportunity to engage with the "real world" while receiving quality care, better preparing them for future reintegration into society.

While there are many different types of rehab centers in Costa Rica, very few maintain North American standards. The Costa Rica Treatment Center is one of the most recommended alternatives in the country, catering to English-speaking clients. It is fully accredited by the country's Ministry of Health.

At $4,950 per month for a shared occupancy room and $7,650 per month for a private room, Costa Rica Treatment Center is significantly more affordable than residential programs in the United States and Canada, which regularly cost upwards of $20,000 per month for equivalent care. Costa Rica Treatment Center staff is so confident in the program that they offer a guarantee with its 120-day program.

For more information and to learn about the drug addiction residential treatment programs offered, visit costaricatreatmentcenter.com and "Like" Costa Rica Treatment Center on Facebook.

About Costa Rica Treatment Center

Costa Rica Treatment Center offers individualized treatment programs in all areas of substance abuse and addiction. As part of its integral and holistic treatment model, the center provides a specialized multidisciplinary team dedicated to ensure all clients receive the highest standard of professional care. More information is available at costaricatreatmentcenter.com.

Contact:

info@costaricatreatmentcenter.com

USA 1-800-708-3656

CR (506) 4033 7830

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

image4.jpg

image5.jpg

SOURCE Costa Rica Treatment Center