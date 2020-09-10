Experten-Seminar live um 18 Uhr: So investieren Profis in die Gewinner von morgen! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
10.09.2020 13:15:00

Costa Cruises Presents New Itineraries For Winter 2020-2021

GENOA, Italy, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Cruises, the leading cruise line in Europe and a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is ready to set sail for a 2020-2021 winter season rich in exciting holiday opportunities. After announcing in recent days the restart of its cruise operations starting this month with Costa Deliziosa and Costa Diadema, the Italian company has redesigned its itineraries from October 2020 to March 2021 with the gradual return of an increasing number of ships, always offering enhanced safety as a result of new health procedures.

Costa cruises in winter season 2020-2021 will be open to European citizens residing in the countries included in the decree of the Italian Government*, while limitation to Italians only is confirmed in September for the first three departures of Costa Deliziosa (September 6, 13, 20) and the first departure of Costa Diadema (September 19). Details and opening of sales of the new winter itineraries will soon be available on the company's website and from travel agencies. Costa is working with the national governments and the local authorities to offer a safe and positive experience for all its guests through the effective implementation of the Costa Safety Protocol in all destinations.

The big news will be the debut of the new ship Costa Firenze, under construction at Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera (Venice), representing inimitable Italian taste and drawing inspiration for her design from the beauty of Florence during the Renaissance. Starting December 27, guests will be able to discover this latest generation vessel on a seven-day tasteful holiday experience in the Mediterranean, visiting Savona, La Spezia, Naples, Valencia, Barcelona and Marseille.

The one-week itinerary of Costa Deliziosa from Trieste, dedicated to the rediscovery of the best of Italy, will be available also for European residents on September 27 and October 4. Starting from October 10, Costa Deliziosa will sail on one-week cruises from Trieste to Greece.

Costa's offer in the Mediterranean will be further enriched by the flagship Costa Smeralda, the first Costa ship fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG), planned to depart on October 10 from Savona for itineraries in the West Mediterranean.  Starting from November, Costa Diadema will offer two wonderful travels: a 12-day itinerary to the Canary Islands and a 14-day itinerary to discover Egypt and Greece. The World Cruise is also confirmed with Costa Deliziosa, departing on January 3, 2021, for its 13th edition.

Apart from the itineraries included in this announcement, all the other cruises scheduled from October 2020 to March 2021 are canceled. Costa is informing the impacted guests and travel agents. They will be guaranteed a reprotection in accordance with the applicable legislation. Costa Favolosa cruises in the Caribbean are also excluded from cancellations; the company will give information about these cruises as soon as possible.

With the aim to provide the latest health safety procedures for guests, crew and local communities, the Costa Safety Protocol will be implemented on 2020-21 winter season cruises. The Costa Safety protocol is a comprehensive set of procedures in response to the COVID-19 situation, relating to all aspects of the cruise experience, both on board and ashore. The protocol measures include antigen swab tests for all guests before embarkation and protected shore excursions. Supported by a panel of independent scientific experts in public health, the Costa Safety Protocol is consistent with the health protocols defined by the Italian government and European authorities, and goes even beyond. The protocol will be constantly updated based on the evolution of the scenario and medical knowledge.

*In September Costa Deliziosa first three departures (September 6, 13, 20) and Costa Diadema first departure (September 19) are reserved for guests residing in Italy. Starting from September 27, 2020, cruises will be on sale also for residents in the European countries included in Annex 20 of the Italian Prime Minister's Decree of September 7, List A and List B, namely: Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Should new Government Decrees or provisions on the subject be issued, Costa will immediately adapt its regulations and inform its customers.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/costa-cruises-presents-new-itineraries-for-winter-2020-2021-301127044.html

SOURCE Costa Cruises

