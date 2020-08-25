Costa Cruises Obtains RINA Biosafety Trust Certification, Introduces COVID-19 Tests For All Guests On Board Its Ships

GENOA, Italy, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Costa Cruises continues to work for a responsible and safe start of its operations, scheduled for September, and becomes the first cruise company to earn the Biosafety Trust Certification from RINA, the over 150-year-old testing, inspection, certification and ship classification company that developed the innovative management system certification program.

The certification process, carried out through audits, examines all aspects of life on board and ashore – from the embarkation procedures to hotel services, catering, fitness, relaxation areas and shore excursions – and assesses the compliance of the system with the scheme procedures aimed at the prevention and control of infections.

To obtain certification from RINA, specific training modules for crews have been created in strict compliance with the new health protocols and with the associated shipboard management system implemented by Costa. These training programs reinforce the already strict procedures in place on board Costa's ships, in the embarkation terminals and during shore excursions, introduced with the Costa Safety Protocol, the new health protocol developed by Costa, with the scientific support of independent experts, in response to the COVID-19 situation.

Based on the actual epidemiological situation and considering the opinion of experts, from the first departure of the Costa Deliziosa, scheduled for September 6 from Trieste, and to follow on all ships that will return later into operations, the company will perform the antigenic Covid-19 swab tests to all embarking guests.

The test will be carried out within the wider pre-boarding procedures that have been defined according to the protocols of the health authorities and the Costa Safety Protocol. The quick antigenic test will identify any suspicious cases that may be subjected to a PCR test for further check, thus determining the possibility of embarkation. The company is also offering its guests the option to subscribe a dedicated insurance, with specific services in case of need.

The return of Costa cruises will be progressive and in the name of maximum safety for guests, crews and destination communities. For this reason, the company has chosen to offer itineraries only in Italy, reserved exclusively for Italian guests, for its September cruises. The first ship to sail on September 6 will be Costa Deliziosa, which will sail every Sunday until September 27 offering cruises from Trieste to visit Bari, Brindisi, Corigliano-Rossano, Siracusa and Catania. Costa Diadema will follow on September 19, 2020, with a seven-day cruise from Genoa in the Western Mediterranean, to visit Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Palermo, Cagliari and La Spezia.

