Cost Effective Contactless + Efficiency Tools For Hospitality by Viral Ops

Vserve Pro-Techt, a Game Changer in the wake of the Pandemic

NEW DELHI, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Viral Ops, a Research led Hospitality Tech company, has been building Efficiency Management software for hotels for the last few years. We believe that hotel management is a combination of Science & Art so we have been focusing on automating a lot of repetitive and back-end processes so that hoteliers can instead focus on creating memorable guest experiences.

Hospitality industry - which is all about human interaction and being at service to the guests - faced a high risk of Covid-19. They say 'Crisis brings Clarity' so we used this time for innovation. During the lockdown in India, the Tech team at ViralOps worked extensively with the Operations team at JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, also the first hotel to adopt our In-Room Dining Efficiency Tool Vserve, to understand the grassroot level operational concerns during the pandemic. We eventually became the technology team of hoteliers and designed one of its kind Contactless + Efficiency Tool that digitized every touch point including F&B, Spa, Housekeeping and Transportation services. We built Vserve Pro-Techt at one fifth the cost of such a utility tool so that even during the crisis, it was at an appealing price for all hotels. With efficiency management & contactless operations, hotels can now deliver great experiences even with extremely lean manpower.

The product got the first break with Marriott International hotels across Asia-Pacific after a rigorous certification. Implementation requests have been flowing in since then and we are now serving branded hotels across Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Maldives.

With more than 50 hotels under onboarding and many more in queue, it's still Day 1 for Vserve Pro-Techt as we aim at solving every operational pain point of a branded hotel that works on Standard Operating Protocols while focusing on delivering personal experience. Fantastic reviews from hotels has only fuelled our zeal to innovate more and substantially bring down cost spent on hotel software.

About Viral Ops
The team at Viral Ops is a mix of Hoteliers who have worked with Brands like Marriott, Accor & Hyatt and Engineers who have worked at leading start-ups. We have been trusted by a range of Hospitality brands that start from select service and go up to ultra-luxury properties.

