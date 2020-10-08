Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN Reschedules its First Edition to September 2021

BANGKOK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN -- Informa Markets, China Beauty Expo (CBE) and BolognaFiere -- have decided to reschedule the first edition of the event to September 2021, to be held at the IMPACT Convention and Exhibition Center in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although in Thailand the number of confirmed cases has maintained at '0' for many days, the government has maintained the closure of its borders, with mandatory quarantine for all guests arriving from other countries. This provision would limit the regular running of a trade show such as Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN. To guarantee exhibitors and operators a productive business experience matching their expectations, organizers have decided to reschedule Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN to 2021.

"Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is the first event that brings together international stakeholders on the one hand, and producers and operators from Southeast Asia on the other, to evaluate the economic potential of this market, which is still unexplored," says Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere. "The importance of this event for our entire community requires us to take the necessary measures to ensure a high quality and safe experience, with the same prestige characterizing the Cosmoprof brand in the world."

Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN will continue to support the industry in the coming months. In fact, exhibiting companies and local buyers will be able to participate in the first-ever Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, scheduled to be held online from 9 to 13 November. This presents a unique opportunity for companies to tap into Cosmoprof Asia's international database and expand their businesses.

Mr. David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets, says, "Cosmoprof Asia welcomes all exhibitors and buyers of Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN to join our first ever Digital Week, offering massive business matching opportunities for the global beauty industry. All participants are encouraged to leverage the resources and platform of this special initiative to develop concrete business relationship with our beauty community and exhibiting companies."

Ms. Sang Ying, Deputy General Manager of Shanghai Baiwen Co Ltd., says, "The Chinese government is actively encouraging digital innovation and entrepreneurship by giving companies room to experiment and offering support. China's digital transformation is already having a profound impact on its own economy. We are really excited to embrace the Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week and how Chinese companies can benefit from their participation."

Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week will offer buyers and companies an innovative matching platform, thanks to the digital technologies implemented by the organizers. A virtual showroom and tools to manage meetings in live chat or video rooms will be available to registered users.

Buyers and operators will also be able to participate in a host of webinars dedicated to the recent transformations in the industry, with the participation of industry leaders and key opinion leaders.

During the Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, a selection of Cosmopack Asia companies will accompany visitors on Virtual Factory Tours where they can view the supply chain processes online. Market research and trend reports edited by Resource Hub will also be available.

For further information -- https://www.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Digital-Week

Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN is organised by Informa Markets, BolognaFiere, Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Co Ltd.

Informa Markets Beauty has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2021 serving the East Coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265,000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong to create an efficient international platform for the beauty industry around the world.

Shanghai Baiwen Exhibition Company is a branch of Informa (FTSE 100), the world's largest exhibition magnate, and also the organiser of China Beauty Expo (CBE), China's renowned beauty show. With over ten years of experiences in planning and organising quality exhibitions, Baiwen has won the honors of quality, professionalism and authority. China Beauty Expo, with an annual exhibition space of 260,000sqm, is one of the top three beauty shows in the world. As the international trading platform covering full supply chain of beauty products, CBE includes three shows, namely China International Skin Care and Washing Product Show, Shanghai International Skin and Hair Care Product Show and Shanghai International Daily-use Chemicals' Ingredient, Packing and Machinery Show. Baiwen is currently the Chairman Unit of Shanghai Exhibition Industry Association and Vice Chairman Unit of Shanghai Daily-use Chemical Association. CBE has been awarded the honors of Shanghai's Well-known Brand, Shanghai Brand Exhibition, Shanghai Brand Service etc.

