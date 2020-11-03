SMI 9’870 0.8%  SPI 12’308 0.7%  Dow 26’925 1.6%  DAX 11’960 1.5%  Euro 1.0713 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’059 1.3%  Gold 1’895 0.0%  Dollar 0.9169 -0.2%  Öl 39.7 1.2% 

Experten-Seminar: Technischer Ausblick auf die Finanzmärkte - so sollten sich Anleger zur US-Wahl positionieren! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
03.11.2020 09:52:00

Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week Introduces Skintectonic by ELEVEN HUESDAY, an Intensely Healing Skincare Line Designed to Regenerate Stressed Skin

HONG KONG, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During 2020, ELEVEN HUESDAY recognised that challenges such as daily facemask wearing can agitate the skin. The company's skincare line Skintectonic is designed to combat this, as well as issues such as dust and UV rays, by intensely soothing the skin.

Renowned for simple and minimal home care products using formulations based on science, ELEVEN HUESDAY has chosen Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, the digital edition of the renowned annual expo Cosmoprof Asia, to present their exciting and timely new collection.

ELEVEN HUESDAY’s Skintectonic Line offers hypoallergenic functional solutions to customers requiring skin soothing and recovery care at home, especially formulated for sensitive and easily inflamed skin types

Soothing, moisturising, repairing

Ideal for sensitive skins, Skintectonic's three new products are certified hypoallergenic and offer highly functional solutions focusing on core active ingredients to rejuvenate tired and damaged skin.

Skintectonic's smart ingredients cover the three main steps of soothing, moisturising and repair. In essence, the collection rescues, repairs and then protects the skin's health, recovering the skin's natural regeneration cycle in order to initiate self-healing.

A trio to the rescue

1 - Skintectonic C5 Soothing Mask: This sheet mask instantly cools hot and inflamed skin, providing moisturising and nourishing via Stem Cell Complex C5 for quick and powerful results.

2 - Skintectonic Soothing Sun: This non-nano inorganic sunscreen is formulated with D-Panthenol and Madecassoside to minimise irritation while protecting the skin from UV rays.

3 - Skintectonic Recovery Serum: This triple intensive care serum incorporates eight types of peptides, EGF (Epidermal Growth Factor) and seven types of hyaluronic acid to restore healthy and silky skin. The serum replenishes moisture, boosts elasticity and minimises the appearance of wrinkles.

The Skintectonic Recovery Serum is a low-irritant, rejuvenating elasticity serum with peptide complex, D-Panthenol and EGF

A note from the CEO

Sun-hee Hwang, CEO of ELEVEN HUESDAY, launched the new Skintectonic Line to comfort tired skin during this harsh era. Hwang assures customers that the products can be used at home (as well as in aesthetic clinics and spas), and on all skin types, particularly recommending the Skintectonic C5 Soothing Mask and Skintectonic Recovery Serum to relieve issues caused by wearing a facemask. 

At-home care – a timely trend

Hwang is also excited to introduce ELEVEN HUESDAY's intensive and effective healing home-care healing products during Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, responding to the increase in the demand for home care as many are confined inside.

The Face & Neck Sparkling Mask removes dirt and oil, cleansing the pores and returning radiance to the skin. Customers can also choose between four types of intensely hydrating Ultra Deep Fluid ampoules, depending on their skin type and condition. The Pinkberry Firming Sleep Mask works overnight on dehydrated and tired skin, customers waking up with moist and elastic complexions.

ELEVEN HUESDAY Logo

About ELEVEN HUESDAY

Discover more about ELEVEN HUESDAY and other exhibitors ahead of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week on https://digital-week.cosmoprof-asia.com/en-us/Visit/Exhibitor-List-2020.

Register here to connect with ELEVEN HUESDAY 

Or alternatively contact:

Sunny Hwang, CEO
Phone: +82-10 4659 7936
Email: tmckorea1@gmail.com

Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Cosmoprof Asia, the region's leading B2B international beauty trade show, is committed to empowering exhibitors to achieve their ambitious business goals via online channels including virtual platform and product showroom, website, social media and e-newsletters during these challenging times. Join us for 5 days of connectivity and content at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week. Don't hesitate to register now and schedule a meeting with ELEVEN HUESDAY on 9-13 November on our virtual platform.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmoprof-asia-digital-week-introduces-skintectonic-by-eleven-huesday-an-intensely-healing-skincare-line-designed-to-regenerate-stressed-skin-301165584.html

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 202.90
3.15 %
LafargeHolcim 42.31
3.04 %
Alcon 53.82
2.99 %
CS Group 9.13
2.54 %
UBS Group 11.27
2.36 %
Givaudan 3’800.00
0.66 %
Geberit 531.80
0.53 %
Swisscom 472.40
0.30 %
Nestle 104.54
0.04 %
Roche Hldg G 301.60
-0.58 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:40
SMI - Kaufinteresse kehrt vor US-Wahlen zurück
07:05
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Aufwärtskorrektur im übergeordneten Abwärtstrend / Kühne + Nagel – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
02.11.20
Vontobel: Nokia: Mobilfunknetz auf dem Mond im Auftrag der NASA
02.11.20
Die Spannung steigt – Wahltag in den USA | BX Swiss TV
02.11.20
Will Fed Step Up Asset Purchases in 2021?
30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
29.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
mehr
Die Spannung steigt – Wahltag in den USA | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé übernimmt US-Firma Freshly ganz - Aktie stark
Überraschende Entscheidung: Credit Suisse legt sich offenbar auf neuen Verwaltungsratspräsidenten fest - Aktie fest
Bei UBS sollen offenbar Filialen geschlossen werden - UBS-Aktie steigt
Roche-Aktie gewinnt: Roche erhält Zulassung in EU für Tecentriq-Kombination bei Leberkrebs
ABB erhält von Daewoo Shipbuilding Auftrag im Wert von mehreren hundert Millionen US-Dollar - Aktie gewinnt
US-Börsen gehen mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- SMI legt letztlich kräftig zu -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Aufschlägen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher
Kiadis-Aktie +249 Prozent: Sanofi will Krebsmedikamente-Spezialisten Kiadis kaufen - Sanofi-Aktie im Plus
ams erhöht Barabfindung für OSRAM-Aktionäre - OSRAM-Aktie und ams-Titel im Plus
Vor US-Präsidentschaftswahl: SMI und DAX fester -- Chinas Börsen legen zu
PayPal-Aktie gibt trotz starker Zahlen nachbörslich nach

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Präsidentschaftswahl: SMI und DAX fester -- Chinas Börsen legen zu
Am Tag der mit Spannung erwarteten US-Präsidentschaftswahl stehen die Zeichen in der Schweiz und Deutschland auf Grün. Die Aktienmärkte auf dem chinesischen Festland zeigen sich am Dienstag fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit