+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
19.10.2019 08:46:00

Cosmobeauté Indonesia 2019 Helps Raise Locally Made and Eco-Friendly Beauty Products

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest beauty trade exhibition in Indonesia is back in Jakarta. The annual trade exhibition Cosmobeauté Indonesia 2019, organized by Pamerindo Indonesia, opens its door from 17 to 19 October at Jakarta Convention Center (JCC). In this 14th edition, Cosmobeauté Indonesia 2019 is presenting more than 400 beauty brands, over 370 exhibitors from 14 countries, and expecting to draw nearly 15,000 trade visitors with an exhibition area of up to 10,766 square meters. There are 7 country and region pavilions from mainlandChina, Japan, Korea, Poland, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

Cosmobeaute Indonesia 2019 exhibition tour with Group Managing Director, ASEAN Business & Senior Vice President of Informa Markets.

"Cosmobeauté Indonesia is the largest trade exhibition for the beauty industry in Indonesia. During its 14 years of implementation, many beauty businesses have grown and evolved from the event. This year, Cosmobeauté Indonesia is proud to introduce Supply Chain Area that allows you to have your own brand without having to build a factory at ease," said Juanita Soerakoesoemah, Event Director of PT Pamerindo Indonesia.

The supply chain area highlights everything from raw materials to product development and packaging. Brand owners do not need to create their own products which consume time on research, selecting materials, etc. Simply order the desired product to the supplier, labeling the product then sell the product. Cosmobeauté Indonesia 2019 presents innovative ingredients, cutting-edge components, technological advances, marketing angles and more to help them fully showcase their products. More than 30 companies are ready to supply everything you need to start a private label business.

"Other than fashion, beauty products are also one of the most active categories in online shopping in Indonesia. This is a great opportunity for the local brands to stand out from the crowd," Juanita added. In addition to its support for the growth of local beauty industry, Cosmobeauté Indonesia 2019 also pays attention to sustainability in beauty industry as it has become the hot topics in global beauty industry. Beauty products are not just about helping the consumer looks beautiful and confident, it's more about how to present environmentally friendly products in terms of material selection, processing, and packaging. In Cosmobeauté Indonesia 2019, manufacturers will showcase their environment-friendly products to audience.

"Sustainability has been rising up over the past few decades, but its development shows slow pace. From environmental perspective, it is not enough to create products that do not adversely affect the earth, manufacturers must also add positive value to their products. You will find companies with high commitment to environmental sustainability in Cosmobeauté Indonesia 2019," said Juanita.

For more information, visit www.cosmobeauteasia.com

ABOUT PAMERINDO INDONESIA

Pamerindo Indonesia is the leading trade fair organiser in the country, and since its inception it has organised over 180 international trade exhibitions in Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali. PT Pamerindo's exhibitions provide the quality platform for buyers and sellers to interact, exchange and trade. Pamerindo Indonesia is part of Informa Markets, global platforms and opportunities for industries, specialist markets and communities to trade, innovate and grow. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we deliver over 550 international market-leading events, brands and experiences annually through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

 

For media enquiry, please contact:


Leonarita Hutama 

Dianah Athirah

Marketing Communication Manager 

Senior Marketing Executive 

PT Pamerindo Indonesia

Informa Markets

T: +62 21 2525320    

T: +603 9771 2688

E: leonarita@pamerindo.com

E: dianahathirah.julaihi@ubm.com

 

Presenting more than 350 exhibitors, 14th edition Cosmobeauté Indonesia 2019 returns as the largest international trade exhibition in Indonesia.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmobeaute-indonesia-2019-helps-raise-locally-made-and-eco-friendly-beauty-products-300941550.html

SOURCE PT Pamerindo Indonesia

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Gold nach Brexit-Deal unter Druck
18.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UniCredit SpA
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
18.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Ausbruch nach oben gelungen / Geberit – Doppeltopp?
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung
Wirecard-Aktie bricht ein: Aktienrückkaufprogramm gestartet
KW 42: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Run auf Gold: So könnten sich Lieferengpässe auf die Finanzmärkte auswirken
Investor warnt vor 30-Prozent-Crash beim Bitcoin
Auch eine Legende macht Fehler: Diese Aktien hätte Warren Buffett besser behalten
Johnson & Johnson ruft 'Baby Powder' wegen Asbestrisiken zurück - Aktie gibt ab
Credit Suisse führt Negativzinsen für Vermögende ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Grüne fallen in Umfrage zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich schwächer -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen mit uneinheitlichen Tendenzen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag etwas tiefer. An der deutschen Börse bewegte sich der DAX in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es Freitag bergab. Die Aktienmärkte in China wurden vom BIP belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB