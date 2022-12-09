SMI 11'068 0.6%  SPI 14'113 0.7%  Dow 33'476 -0.9%  DAX 14'371 0.7%  Euro 0.9845 -0.4%  EStoxx50 3'943 0.5%  Gold 1'797 0.4%  Bitcoin 16'018 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9349 0.0%  Öl 76.8 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Wall Street-Experten für Tesla-Aktie so zuversichtlich wie seit 2015 nicht mehr
KW 49: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Experte sieht mittelfristig "viel Potential" für Ethereum - Ether-Wale greifen zu
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bei diesen Schweizer Aktien sehen Analysten schwarz - andere mit eindeutiger Kaufempfehlung
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
09.12.2022 23:45:00

CORZ NOTICE: ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Core Scientific, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - CORZ

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ) between January 3, 2022 and October 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the importantJanuary 13, 2023 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Core Scientific securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Core Scientific class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3932 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 13, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually handle securities class actions, but are merely middlemen that refer clients or partner with law firms that actually litigate the cases. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due in part to the expiration of a favorable pricing agreement, Core Scientific was experiencing increasing power costs; (2) Core Scientific's largest customer, Gryphon, lacked the financial resources to purchase the necessary miner rigs for Core Scientific to host; (3) Core Scientific was not providing hosting services to Celsius Network LLC and related entities ("Celsius") as required by their contract; (4) Core Scientific had implemented an improper surcharge to pass through power costs to Celsius; (5) as a result of the foregoing alleged breaches of contract, Core Scientific was reasonably likely to incur liability to defend itself against Celsius; (6) as a result of the foregoing, Core Scientific's profitability would be adversely impacted; (7) as a result, there was likely substantial doubt as to Core Scientific's ability to continue as a going concern; and (8) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Core Scientific class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3932 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corz-notice-rosen-trusted-national-trial-counsel-encourages-core-scientific-inc-investors-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action--corz-301699523.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Vanguard – Christophe Collet | BX Swiss TV

Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Den Preis in der Kategorie »Aktien-ETFs (Dividenden)« gewann der Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield UCITS ETF Distributing.
Im Interview mit Georg Zimmermann von der BX Swiss AG erläutert Christophe Collet, Senior Sales Executive, Switzerland & Spain bei Vanguard was den ETF so besonders macht.
Ausserdem gewann Vanguard einen weiteren ETF Award in der Kategorie Obligationen-ETFs. Dort gewann der Vanguard USD Corprate Bond USICTS ETF Distributing.

Mehr Information zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Vanguard mit dem Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield (Christophe Collet) | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09.12.22 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
09.12.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
09.12.22 Nvidia und Deutsche Bank kooperieren
09.12.22 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
09.12.22 Marktüberblick: Tech-Werte gesucht
09.12.22 Daily Markets: Euro STOXX 50 - Konsolidierung setzt sich fort / SAP - Erstes Korrekturziel erreicht
09.12.22 Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Vanguard mit dem Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield (Christophe Collet) | BX Swiss TV
09.12.22 DAX – Bislang nur Mini-Korrektur
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
08.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'495.64 19.76 HZSSMU
Short 11'730.22 13.92 DPSSMU
Short 12'164.82 8.96 DRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'068.30 09.12.2022 17:31:23
Long 10'611.32 18.75 AISSMU
Long 10'397.27 13.74 AMSSMU
Long 9'952.81 8.92 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie gesucht: Aktionäre der Credit Suisse zeichnen 98,2 Prozent neuer Aktien - UEK gewährt Ausnahme von Angebotspflicht
Ypsomed-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Partner für US-Lancierung der Ypsopump springt ab
Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI und DAX schliessen vor Wochenende fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Bei diesen Schweizer Aktien sehen Analysten schwarz - andere mit eindeutiger Kaufempfehlung
Experte sieht mittelfristig "viel Potential" für Ethereum - Ether-Wale greifen zu
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Vormittag im Plus
Gerüchte um Pi-Phone: Steigt Elon Musk nun auch in den Smartphone-Markt ein?
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Bitcoin wieder über 17.000 $ – jetzt könnte alles ganz schnell gehen
CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse-Kommunikationschef geht schon wieder
Deshalb gibt der Euro etwas nach

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.