Cory Watson Attorney Lauren S. Miller Appointed to Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in Zantac Litigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cory Watson attorney Lauren S. Miller has been named to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee (PSC) for In Re: Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, the multidistrict litigation involving Zantac medication linked to cancer.

Ms. Miller is one of 20 attorneys appointed by U.S. District Judge Robin L. Rosenberg to the PSC out of 62 applicants. The PSC will continue to investigate and develop the Zantac (ranitidine) claims. The committee also oversees the coordination, preparation, and presentation of the cases.

"I'm honored to be selected to work with this incredibly talented group of attorneys to lead this nationwide litigation," said Ms. Miller.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation established MDL 2924 in February, consolidating defective drug liability cases involving Zantac in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Over 200 cases have been filed in the federal MDL, with thousands more expected to be filed against the manufacturers and distributors of Zantac and ranitidine.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation established the MDL in February consolidating 140 lawsuits. The litigation is In Re: Zantac Ranitidine Products Liability Litigation, case number MDL 2924 and is located in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Florida.

About Lauren S. Miller

Lauren S. Miller joined Cory Watson Attorneys in 2015 and is licensed to practice law in the state and federal courts of Alabama. Ms. Miller primarily focuses her practice on personal injury and represents plaintiffs in complex litigations involving dangerous pharmaceutical drugs, medical devices, and consumer products.

In addition to her complex litigation practice, Ms. Miller represents clients in individual personal injury claims and pursues justice for sexual assault survivors.

Ms. Miller's experience includes serving on the discovery, expert, and Daubert committees in In Re: Viagra (Sildenafil Citrate) and Cialis (Tadalafil) Products Liability Litigation (MDL 2691) where she was part of a six-attorney team from multiple law firms across the country that presented expert witnesses and scientific evidence in a four-day causation hearing in federal court in San Francisco, California. She was also recently part of a national team that favorably resolved over 500 cases against a well-known medical device manufacturer for individuals injured by the company's defective device.

About Cory Watson Attorneys

Cory Watson Attorneys is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices in Birmingham, Alabama, and Nashville, Tennessee. The firm has recovered more than $2.7 billion for clients across the country. Attorneys are frequently at the forefront of major class actions and multidistrict litigations involving dangerous pharmaceuticals and product liability, and are often appointed to leadership positions in national cases. Firm practice areas include Personal Injury, Product Liability, Class Action, Asbestos, Business & Commercial Litigation, Dangerous Pharmaceuticals, Defective Medical Devices, and Environmental/Toxic Torts. To learn more, visit CoryWatson.com.

SOURCE Cory Watson Attorneys