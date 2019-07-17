Cory Berger Joins Grey As Worldwide Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Houston, Worldwide CEO of Grey Group, today announced that Cory Berger is joining Grey as its first Worldwide Chief Marketing Officer.

In this new position, Berger will be responsible for driving Grey's growth across the global network. He will lead the planning, development and execution of the agency's marketing, reputation management and multinational new business efforts. The goal of this comprehensive, integrated effort is to communicate Grey's "Famously Effective" brand story and capabilities to all key audiences, internally and externally.

Michael Houston said, "We've established this new position to advance Grey's borderless way of working in order to seize new growth opportunities on a global basis. Cory is a highly-respected marketer with his finger on the pulse of what clients are looking for. I'm confident he will make our team even more strategic and aggressive in the hunt, energetic in marshalling our resources and focused on becoming a winning organization every time out."

Cory Berger: A Track Record of Growth and Success

Cory Berger joins Grey from award-winning independent creative agency, Pereira O'Dell. Over the past six years, as Managing Director, he established, built and successfully led their New York operation.

Berger played the key role in forging partnerships with brands including Fox Sports, MINI, Realtor.com, General Mills, Blue Apron, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Reebok, Jet.com (part of Walmart), Timberland, New Era and the NBA. Under his leadership, the office achieved six years of consecutive growth, increasing top-line revenue by nearly 40% alone in 2018. He is a big believer in the power of creativity, and in recent years his office has won numerous industry awards including multiple Cannes Lions, Effies, D&ADs, Emmys, Clios and the Sundance Film Festival. He was named to the prestigious Ad Age "40 Under 40" list in 2016.

Earlier in his career, Berger served as Vice President of Business Development & Client Service at Noise, a millennial-focused digital innovation shop that was Facebook's first agency. He has also held a top post at Momentum, the leading sports and entertainment experiential agency. He began his career at Havas in New York and also worked in strategy at Mother.

Cory Berger said, "I've long admired the Grey brand and its history of 'Famously Effective' work. Its singular focus of using creativity to solve business problems is one that I believe has never been more relevant and needed. As I talked with Michael and his team about their vision to create the next generation of Grey, it became clear this opportunity was too awesome to pass up."

This marks another key investment Michael Houston has made to enhance Grey's creativity and growth. Recently, Javier Campopiano joined as Chief Creative Officer, Grey Europe & Global Clients; Adrian Rossi joined Grey London as Creative Chairman and Bernardo Romero joined Grey New York as Executive Creative Director, Health & Wellness, all new positions.

Grey is the advertising network of Grey Group, which ranks among the largest global communications companies. Its parent company Is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of "Grey Famously Effective Since 1917" the agency serves a blue-chip roster of many of the world's best known companies: Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg's, Pfizer, Canon, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Nestle, Lindt, Applebee's and T.J. Maxx. In recent years, Grey has been named ADWEEK'S "Global Agency of the Year" twice; ADVERTISING AGE's "Agency of the Year" and CAMPAIGN magazine's "Global Network of the Year" in recognition of its creative and business performance (www.grey.com)

