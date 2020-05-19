CORVENA's COR Platform Is Leader In Collecting And Reporting COVID-19 Data For Hospitals

LONGMONT, Colo., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospitals and health care workers are on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.

Paramount in that fight is the constant collection and dissemination of critical data being requested by key partners such as state health departments and the federal government. It is for these data collection and reporting tasks which CORVENA's Continuous Operational Readiness (COR) platform is specifically built and uniquely capable of performing.

Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar II sent a formal request to all hospital administrators for daily reporting on "testing, capacity, supplies, utilization, and patient flows to facilitate the public health response to COVID-19," which CORVENA provides for state health departments, health care coalitions and major hospitals.

"We have learned once again that our nation's health care system, along with other first responders, forms the core foundation of our nation's ability to respond to critical events," said CORVENA CEO Marcus J. Mollmann, who served in the White House during the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001, and helped coordinate the federal government's response in the subsequent days and months.

Since the beginning of this crisis, CORVENA's (COR) platform has empowered health organizations to collect real-time information on the availability of beds, staff, supplies and other Essential Elements of Information (EEI). The data provided by the COR platform has quickly become essential for states to meet the federal reporting requirements and to request resources from the federal stockpile.

"CORVENA's technology and support proved mission critical in our state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mark Ross, VP of Emergency Preparedness for the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania.

The COR platform was so essential in Pennsylvania that the Secretary of Health has mandated the use of the COR platform by order of law.

"The Department recognizes the tireless efforts made by health care professionals throughout this current emergency, and that they are the front line of the response to this health care crisis. In order to support those efforts, the Department must have the most timely and accurate information available," decreed Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, in the health order. "The information contained in the EEI survey is crucial for the Department's ongoing efforts to allocate resources and plan for mitigation efforts. The Department's Order today is designed to ensure that the Department has all the information necessary to effectively battle this pandemic."

"We are proud to serve alongside health care and first responders to support their COVID-19 response efforts," added Dave Wojs, CORVENA's Director of Operations.

COR is revolutionary because it automates the collection, reporting and visualization of EEIs in real-time, allowing health care workers to concentrate on health care, while COR takes care of the data. CORVENA is a veteran of the healthcare industry, utilized by over 19,000 active users in more than 26 U.S. states.

The EEIs collected include, but are not limited to data collection and reporting on available beds, current emergency department capacity, number of COVID-19 patients and expected number of days remaining N95 respirators will last.

COR solutions utilized during the pandemic include:

COR, an enterprise-wide common operating picture

CORbeds, which monitors real-time staffed and available beds by type across a network, an enterprise, or region, with -real-time automated updates directly from hospitals' EMR system.

CORsurvey, which ascertains resource shortages and other essential elements of information.

CORpatients, which tracks confirmed patients through the entire continuum of care.

CORinsight, a data visualization dashboard with mapping capabilities and summary metrics.

ABOUT CORVENA

CORVENA mitigates threats to operational continuity and contains the costs of critical events by providing a common operating picture, improving coordination, streamlining workflows, and automating the generation of after-action reports and compliance documentation. Our incident management technology platform is the only mission-ready incident management product providing enterprise-wide visibility and interoperability from a comprehensive, integrated platform with a single sign-on.

CORVENA is utilized by over 19,000 active users in more than 26 U.S. states. CORVENA has supported over 380,000 emergency response incidents and has supported the treatment or transfer of over 22,000 patients.

