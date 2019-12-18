18.12.2019 22:15:00

Corus Entertainment's First Quarter Financial Results to be Released January 10, 2020

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) will release its first quarter financial results on Friday, January 10, 2020.

A conference call with Corus senior management will take place at8 a.m. ET/7 a.m. CT/ 6 a.m. MT/ 5 a.m. PT. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 1.888.231.8191 (toll-free North America) or 647.427.7450 (local or international).  

  • Please call five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.
  • This conference call will also be available through a live webcast on the Corus Entertainment website, www.corusent.com, in the Investor Relations section.
  • PowerPoint slides will be posted 15 minutes prior to the start of this call on www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

This call will be archived and available for replay on www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section beginning January 10at11 a.m. ET.

If you would like to be added to the Company's distribution list for conference call notices/press releases, please send your request to investor.relations@corusent.com.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world.  Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 35 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Community Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corus-entertainments-first-quarter-financial-results-to-be-released-january-10-2020-300977189.html

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

;