Corus Entertainment Extends Condolences on the Passing of Company Founder, JR Shaw

TORONTO, March 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. ("Corus" or the "Company") (TSX: CJR.B) today extends condolences on the passing of company founder, JR Shaw.

The Board of Directors and all employees at Corus Entertainment Inc. wish to extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of JR Shaw, who passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020 at the age of 85.

JR Shaw was a business leader and visionary in the Canadian media and telecommunications industry, and after building a substantial radio and television group at Shaw Communications Inc., spun off these assets to found Corus as a publicly traded company in 1999.

Recognized with numerous awards and honours over his lifetime, JR Shaw was named Officer of the Order of Canada, was a recipient of the Alberta Order of Excellence, and was a proud member of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 34 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.