Corteva Agriscience Launches in Myanmar to Serve Farmers Better with the Newest Innovation in Seed and Crop Protection Technologies

YANGON, Myanmar, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure-play global agriculture leader, Corteva Agriscience (NYSE:CTVA), has officially launched its brand in Myanmar. In conjunction with the brand launch, the company also introduced Zorvec® Encantia® fungicide - a new international award-winning disease control product with a favourable environmental profile - to Myanmar's vegetable farmers.

Corteva represents the combined strengths of DuPont Crop Protection, Pioneer and Dow AgroSciences, which listed on the New York Stock Exchange on June 1, 2019, creating a market-shaping, standalone, pure-play agriculture company with leading positions in Seed Technologies, Crop Protection and Digital Agriculture.

Ms Farra Siregar, Managing Director of ASEAN, Corteva Agriscience, said, "Corteva Agriscience brings together three businesses with deep connections and dedication to generations of farmers. With a balanced portfolio of agriculture solutions, 200 years of combined agronomic expertise and an unparalleled innovation engine, we aim to catalyze action with all stakeholders in the food system to champion inclusive agriculture and to help ensure a secure supply of healthy and sustainable food for Myanmar and the rest of this region. We are committed to contributing our agronomic expertise and technical capabilities to support Myanmar's farmers, as well as working with all stakeholders in the food system to strengthen food security."

"We are pleased to bring to Myanmar farmers our new multi award-winning disease control solution Zorvec® Encantia®, a fungicide which offers an outstanding new mode of action in controlling diseases that are resistant to other products in the market," said Ms Rachel Lomibao, Country Head of Myanmar, Corteva Agriscience. "This demonstrates our continued commitment to bringing the latest and most relevant farming technologies to help farmers grow better. With Zorvec® Encantia®, Corteva intends to re-shape how farmers grow their vegetables by helping them protect their yields especially during challenging weather conditions," she added.

Zorvec® Encantia® is based on Zorvec® active, which is the first member of a novel class of fungicides to control diseases caused by oomycete pathogens. Zorvec® offers an unmatched combination of consistency and longer-lasting disease control, helping farmers yield healthier crops. It can be used every season to attain better crop yields, even in challenging conditions.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva Agriscience on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

™ ,®, ℠ Trademarks and service marks of Dow AgroSciences, DuPont or Pioneer, and their affiliated companies or their respective owners.

SOURCE Corteva Agriscience