Corsicana's Steve Keathley Named as a Lawyer of Distinction

CORSICANA, Texas, June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Keathley of the Navarro County Law firm of Keathley and Keathley has been recognized as a Lawyer of Distinction. Lawyer of Distinction is the fastest growing community of distinguished lawyers in the United States.

The honor is based upon a review and vetting process by the Lawyers of Distinction Selection Committee. Members are then subject to a final for ethics review for the past ten years before being confirmed as a member. Attorneys may nominate to Lawyers of Distinction their peers whom they feel warrant consideration.

"I am honored to be named a Lawyer of Distinction. I'm proud to meet the high standards set forth by Lawyer of Distinction," said Steve Keathley. "It is an honor not only for me but for everyone at Keathley and Keathley because it represents our commitment to our clients and our high ethical standards. I am pleased that my attorney colleagues have seen this commitment in our work."

The Keathley and Keathley Law Firm's practice includes criminal, civil, and family law attorneys. They have offices in Corsicana, Texas and Waxahachie, Texas.

For more information about the Keathley & Keathley Law Firm call 903-872-4244 or visit the website at http://www.keathleykeathley.com.

SOURCE Keathley & Keathley