+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 13:00:00

Corsa Security to Accelerate Growth with $11 Million Investment

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corsa Security, leaders in scaling network security, today announced it secured $11 million in new funding from Roadmap Capital. Corsa will use the money to capitalize on the momentum for its turnkey network security virtualization platform by expanding its commercial and marketing efforts along with accelerating its roadmap and partnership activities.

"When we announced our new strategic direction earlier this year, we did not expect to receive such an overwhelming response to our approach for scaling network security," said Eduardo Cervantes, CEO and Board Chair, Corsa Security. "At the time, we were very confident that we could truly revolutionize network security, but now security heavyweights from Fortinet to Palo Alto Networks are on board and we have received industry recognition from TAG Cyber and the Open Cybersecurity Alliance. This additional investment affirms that our investors recognize the opportunity before us and want to ensure we have the funding needed to build on this momentum… now."

"We have seen Corsa hit a number of key milestones, from partnerships to industry accolades, in a very short period of time," said Hugh Cleland, Co-Founder and Principal, Roadmap Capital. "With the network security industry continuing to grow quickly, we feel now is the time to invest additional funds to accelerate the pace of Corsa's growth. We are thrilled to support them as they revolutionize network security with their turnkey virtualization approach and subscription model that is being embraced by large enterprises globally."

Corsa Security has created the first turnkey network security virtualization platform that streamlines deployment, management and operations of virtualized next generation firewall (NGFW) arrays for large networks. The Corsa platform simplifies how large enterprises and service providers scale traffic inspection, including SSL/TLS encrypted, since they subscribe to the service based on their traffic inspection capacity needs and then pay as they grow for much lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

About Corsa Security

Corsa Security is the leader in scaling network security with the first turnkey network security virtualization platform that simplifies how large enterprises and service providers scale traffic inspection, including SSL/TLS encrypted, at much lower total cost of ownership (TCO). By tightly integrating virtualization with intelligent orchestration, Corsa streamlines deployment, management and operations of virtualized next generation firewall (NGFW) arrays for large networks. Customers subscribe to the Corsa Red Armor service based on their traffic inspection capacity needs and then pay as they grow while never having to deal with the infrastructure. Learn how Corsa is revolutionizing network security at corsa.com.

 

SOURCE Corsa

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
DAX-Future: Portfoliobesprechung
11:00
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
10:16
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:30
SMI dehnt Verschnaufpause aus
09:26
Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Chemiesektor & Facebook
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sunrise-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Umsatz und Gewinn gesteigert - begräbt UPC-Deal gegen Strafzahlung
Schindler will thyssenkrupp-Liftsparte nicht kaufen
Zurich Insurance setzt sich ehrgeizige Ziele - Aktie dreht leicht ins Plus
Dow schliesst freundlich -- SMI beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Twitter-Krieg zwischen Elon Musk und David Einhorn: Folgt ein persönliches Treffen?
Bâloise-Aktie verliert deutlich: Kräftiges Wachstum im Lebengeschäft - Prämieneinnahmen gestiegen
Eurokurs fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit einem Monat - auch zum Franken tiefer
Deshalb ist der Franken stärker gefragt
Apple gibt sich beim Datenschutz transparenter als gewohnt
SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt gibt ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex nach. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB