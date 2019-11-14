Corsa Security to Accelerate Growth with $11 Million Investment

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corsa Security, leaders in scaling network security, today announced it secured $11 million in new funding from Roadmap Capital. Corsa will use the money to capitalize on the momentum for its turnkey network security virtualization platform by expanding its commercial and marketing efforts along with accelerating its roadmap and partnership activities.

"When we announced our new strategic direction earlier this year, we did not expect to receive such an overwhelming response to our approach for scaling network security," said Eduardo Cervantes, CEO and Board Chair, Corsa Security. "At the time, we were very confident that we could truly revolutionize network security, but now security heavyweights from Fortinet to Palo Alto Networks are on board and we have received industry recognition from TAG Cyber and the Open Cybersecurity Alliance. This additional investment affirms that our investors recognize the opportunity before us and want to ensure we have the funding needed to build on this momentum… now."

"We have seen Corsa hit a number of key milestones, from partnerships to industry accolades, in a very short period of time," said Hugh Cleland, Co-Founder and Principal, Roadmap Capital. "With the network security industry continuing to grow quickly, we feel now is the time to invest additional funds to accelerate the pace of Corsa's growth. We are thrilled to support them as they revolutionize network security with their turnkey virtualization approach and subscription model that is being embraced by large enterprises globally."

Corsa Security has created the first turnkey network security virtualization platform that streamlines deployment, management and operations of virtualized next generation firewall (NGFW) arrays for large networks. The Corsa platform simplifies how large enterprises and service providers scale traffic inspection, including SSL/TLS encrypted, since they subscribe to the service based on their traffic inspection capacity needs and then pay as they grow for much lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

