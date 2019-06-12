Corriente Master Fund II, LP Announces Decrease in Percentage Holdings of Shares and Warrants in DionyMed Brands Inc.

/FOR DISSEMINATION IN CANADA AND OVER CANADIAN NEWS SERVICES ONLY/

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Corriente Master Fund II, LP ("Corriente") announced that its ownership in the capital of DionyMed Brands Inc. (the "Corporation") has decreased below 10%, following an acquisition of common shares through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and an increase in the Corporation's issued and outstanding common shares.

On June 10, 2019, Corriente and its related parties acquired common shares through the facilities of the CSE. Corriente previously owned 1,229,400 common shares and 1,129,400 warrants in the capital of the Corporation, representing, assuming exercise of the warrants, approximately 11.89% of the then issued and outstanding common shares and 4.37% of the then total voting interest in the Corporation. Since its last filing, Corriente understands that the Corporation has issued additional shares. Corriente now owns 1,428,300 common shares and 1,129,400 warrants in the capital of the Corporation, representing 8.16% of the total outstanding common shares and 4.26% of the total voting interest in the Corporation.

Corriente Advisors, LLC is the investment manager of Corriente. Corriente acquired the common shares and warrants for investment purposes, and may acquire further common shares or dispose of its holdings, as investment conditions warrant. The Issuer is listed on the CSE under the symbol "DYME".

