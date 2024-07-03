Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’044 0.3%  SPI 16’014 0.4%  Dow 39’332 0.4%  DAX 18’336 0.9%  Euro 0.9709 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’968 1.3%  Gold 2’347 0.8%  Bitcoin 54’695 -2.4%  Dollar 0.9028 -0.1%  Öl 86.3 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger10850379UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Tesla11448018ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343
Top News
Gefahr weiterer Verluste bei NVIDIA: Mögliche Konsequenzen für den Markt
CureVac-Aktie im Höhenflug: Milliarden-Partnerschaft mit GSK und umfassende Umstrukturierung
Holcim-Aktie stabil: Standort in Holderbank wird aufgegeben
Wisekey-Aktie: Wisekey plant Gründung neuer Tochtergesellschaft
dormakaba-Aktie schwächer: Chef-Controller wird interimistischer Finanzchef
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen

Norbit ASA Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 48322752 / ISIN: NO0010856511]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.07.2024 11:52:09

Correction*; Norbit ASA: Mandatory notification of trades and disclosure of share lending

finanzen.net zero Norbit ASA Registered Shs-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Norbit ASA Registered Shs
80.80 NOK 1.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Trondheim, 3 July 2024: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Norbit ASA ("NORBIT" or the "Company") (Euronext Oslo Børs trading symbol: NORBT) of 2 July 2024 (the "Announcement") regarding the successful private placement raising gross proceeds of approximately NOK 200 million (the "Private Placement") at a price per share of NOK 77 (the "Offer Price"). All terms used in this notice shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms in the Announcement.

Mandatory notification of trades

The following primary insiders in the Company and close associates of primary insiders were allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement at the Offer Price as follows: Reitan Kapital AS ("Reitan Kapital"), a company closely associated with the Company's Board member Håkon Kavli, was allocated 257,698 Offer Shares; Petors AS, a company closely associated with the Company's CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, was allocated 25,974 Offer Shares.

Disclosure of share lending

To facilitate delivery-versus-payment settlement to investors in the Private Placement, Reitan Kapital has lent existing shares to the Managers pursuant to a share lending agreement as further detailed in the Announcement.

*Prior to completion of the Private Placement, Reitan Kapital held 5,829,083 shares in the Company (representing approximately 9.68% of the issued share capital and votes). The Managers have actually borrowed 2,597,403 shares from Reitan Kapital which will be delivered to investors in the Private  Placement.  During the term of the share  loan, and prior  to the redelivery,  Reitan Kapital's shareholding in the Company  will  be  reduced  to  3,489,378 shares , equivalent to approximately 5.55% of the issued share capital  and  votes.  Consequently,  Reitan  Kapital has not fallen below the 5% threshold  pursuant  to  section  4-2 (1)  and  (3)  of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The Board has resolved to issue the 2,597,403 Offer Shares in the Private Placement pursuant to the authorization granted by the Company’s annual general meeting held on 6 May 2024, all of which will be subscribed by the Managers and, once issued, delivered to Reitan Kapital as settlement of shares borrowed in relation to settlement of the Private Placement.

*See the enclosed forms for further details about the transactions.

For further information, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

ABOUT NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe, has around 500 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and section 4-3 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Analysen zu Norbit ASA Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Wie identifiziert und bewertet die Singularity Group innovationsgetriebene Unternehmen und aufstrebende Technologien und nutzt deren Potential für zukünftige Investitionen?

Diese und viele weitere spannende Fragen rund um technologische Trends und Innovationen beantwortet Evelyne Pflugi, CEO und Co-Founder der Singularity Group, im heutigen BX Morningcall mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Was braucht eine Aktie, um durch den Innovation Score der Singularity Group Berücksichtigung zu finden.

Trifft dies zu auf?
💻 Nvidia
💊 Eli Lilly &
💊 Novo Nordisk

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:07 Marktüberblick: Versicherungswerte unter Druck
09:11 SMI zieht Kopf aus der Schlinge
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
06:14 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Volatiler Juli-Auftakt
02:45 Fresh from the Trading Room: To the east and to the farms
02.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
02.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Sonova
02.07.24 Profitable Innovationen erkennen – BX Morningcall mit Evelyne Pflugi & François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’501.18 19.37 NRSSMU
Short 12’776.53 13.35 SSCM8U
Short 13’225.65 8.90 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’043.95 03.07.2024 11:48:42
Long 11’500.00 19.77
Long 11’243.92 13.65 UBSY9U
Long 10’781.17 8.96 SSRMMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kommt der Euro von seinem Hoch seit Mitte Juni wieder zurück
SPI-Wert Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Meyer Burger von vor 3 Jahren gekostet
NVIDIA-Aktie kann nicht profitieren: Morgan Stanley hebt NVIDIA-Kursziel an - höherer Gewinn prognostiziert
BlackRock-Aktie leichter: BlackRock zahlt Milliarden für Datenspezialisten Preqin
Bayer Aktie News: Bayer am Vormittag ohne grosse Veränderung
Tesla-Aktie springt hoch: Tesla-Auslieferungen übertreffen im zweiten Quartal die Erwartungen
Swiss Re-Aktie knickt ein: Hurrikan 'Beryl' droht mit Schäden - auch Munich Re-Aktien & Co. belastet
Swiss Re Aktie News: Swiss Re am Mittwochvormittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Alternativen zu NVIDIA-Aktie: In diese KI-Aktien investieren prominente Milliardäre
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit