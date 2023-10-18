|
18.10.2023 10:18:00
Correction to the Notification of Major Holdings Disclosed by Valoe Corporation on 18 October 2023 at 9.20
Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 18 October 2023 at 11.18 Finnish time
The notification of major holdings disclosed by Valoe on 18 October 2023 at 9.20 a.m. incorrectly stated that Nordic Environment Finance Corporation’s shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 5% of all the shares in Valoe due to disposal of shares in Valoe. However, the threshold is crossed due to a change in the total number of shares in Valoe. Below is a corrected Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act.
Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act.
Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|First Solar Inc. / Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|128207031
|57.00 %
|15.00 %
|ICE Brent Crude Oil Front Month Future / NYMEX WTI Crude Oil Front Month Future
|128207032
|65.00 %
|14.25 %
|ASML Hldg. N.V. / Microsoft Corp. / Nvidia Corp.
|128207033
|51.00 %
|11.00 %
Valoe has received an announcement from Nordic Environment Finance Corporation according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 5% of all the shares in Valoe due to an event changing the breakdown of shares in Valoe.
Total positions of Nordic Environment Finance Corporation subject to the notification:
|% of shares and voting rights (total of A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial
instruments (total of B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of
issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed
or reached
|4.46%
|0%
|4.46%
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|9.77%
|0%
|9.77%
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights:
|Class/Type of
shares ISIN code
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|Number of shares
and voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|% of shares and
voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6
and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6
and 9:7)
|FI0009006951
|23,148,148
|0
|4.46%
|0 %
|A TOTAL
|23,148,148
|0
|4.46%
|0 %
In Mikkeli 18 October 2023
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com
Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com
Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Cencorp Corporation
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Cencorp Corporation
Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen unentschieden
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte mit leichten Abschlägen. Der deutsche Leitindex stabilisiert sich. Die Märkte in Fernost tendieren am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}