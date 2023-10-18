Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cencorp Corporation Aktie [Valor: 899874 / ISIN: FI0009006951]
Correction to the Notification of Major Holdings Disclosed by Valoe Corporation on 18 October 2023 at 9.20

Cencorp Corporation
Valoe Corporation        Stock Exchange Release 18 October 2023 at 11.18 Finnish time

The notification of major holdings disclosed by Valoe on 18 October 2023 at 9.20 a.m. incorrectly stated that Nordic Environment Finance Corporation’s shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 5% of all the shares in Valoe due to disposal of shares in Valoe. However, the threshold is crossed due to a change in the total number of shares in Valoe. Below is a corrected Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Valoe Corporation has received the following announcement regarding disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act.

Valoe has received an announcement from Nordic Environment Finance Corporation according to which its shareholding in Valoe shares has crossed the threshold of 5% of all the shares in Valoe due to an event changing the breakdown of shares in Valoe.

Total positions of Nordic Environment Finance Corporation subject to the notification:

 % of shares and voting rights (total of A)% of shares and voting rights through financial
instruments (total of B)		Total number of shares and voting rights of
issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed
or reached		4.46%0%4.46%
Position of previous notification (if applicable)9.77%0%9.77%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/Type of
shares ISIN code		Number of shares
and voting rights		Number of shares
and voting rights		% of shares and
voting rights		% of shares and
voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6
and 9:7)		Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6
and 9:7)
FI000900695123,148,14804.46%0 %
A TOTAL23,148,14804.46%0 %

        

In Mikkeli 18 October 2023

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information: Iikka Savisalo
President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082, email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides PV technology based on its own back contact technology and related projects, project design and technology consulting. Valoe also provides manufacturing technology for PV modules, module manufacturing lines, modules and key components for modules, as well as IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company’s factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.


