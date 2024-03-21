Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

21 March 2024 at 2.00 p.m.

Correction to Aktia Bank Plc:s Pillar III Report

The Excel appendix to Aktia Bank Plc's Pillar III Report, published on 13 March 2024 at the same time with Aktia's annual report for 2023, had some incorrect figures on tab ”Table 6.1.2”, concerning Aktia’s interest rate position. The following corrections have been made to column a, ”Changes of the economic value of equity”, ”Current period”:

Parallel up, corrected value -50,4 (incorrect value -45,5)

Parallel down, 105,3 (96,2)

Steepener, 73,1 (34,3)

Flattener, -47,4 (-47,1)

Short rates up, -67,3 (-64,8)

Short rates down, 69,1 (40,6)

The corrected version of the appendix is attached to this release.

