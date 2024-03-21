Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’710 0.8%  SPI 15’378 0.9%  Dow 39’512 1.0%  DAX 18’090 0.4%  Euro 0.9742 0.6%  EStoxx50 5’029 0.6%  Gold 2’208 0.3%  Bitcoin 60’075 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8934 0.9%  Öl 85.6 -0.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Lonza1384101Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Super Micro Computer2776758Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Investment-Note für Roche-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Deutsche Bank AG
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Donnerstagmittag
Buy von Deutsche Bank AG für Airbus SE (ex EADS)-Aktie
Darum notiert der Franken zu Euro und Dollar deutlich schwächer
RWE-Aktie fester, Nordex-Aktie klettert: RWE sichert sich 800 Megawatt Leistung von Nordex
Suche...
Mit Hebel traden

Aktia Ban a Aktie [Valor: 21220015 / ISIN: FI4000058870]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.03.2024 13:00:00

Correction to Aktia Bank Plc:s Pillar III Report

finanzen.net zero Aktia Ban a-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Aktia Ban a
9.31 EUR -0.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
21 March 2024 at 2.00 p.m.

Correction to Aktia Bank Plc:s Pillar III Report

The Excel appendix to Aktia Bank Plc's Pillar III Report, published on 13 March 2024 at the same time with Aktia's annual report for 2023, had some incorrect figures on tab ”Table 6.1.2”, concerning Aktia’s interest rate position. The following corrections have been made to column a, ”Changes of the economic value of equity”, ”Current period”:

  • Parallel up, corrected value -50,4 (incorrect value -45,5)
  • Parallel down, 105,3 (96,2)
  • Steepener, 73,1 (34,3)
  • Flattener, -47,4 (-47,1)
  • Short rates up, -67,3 (-64,8)
  • Short rates down, 69,1 (40,6)

The corrected version of the appendix is attached to this release.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2023 amounted to EUR 13.7 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Aktia Bank plc (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aktia Bank plc (A)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv, geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.

Stefan Buck erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv auch beim Bitcoin funktioniert und und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:50 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Holcim Ltd
09:35 Marktüberblick: Chemiewerte im Aufwind
09:17 UBS KeyInvest: Eurozone – Frühlingsgefühle/Private Equity – Spannendes Duo
01:00 Bitcoin Halving Nears, Supply to Tighten
20.03.24 Coinbase Aktie fällt um 8 Prozent – Bitcoin zwischenzeitlich unter 61.000 Dollar
20.03.24 SMI-Anleger bleiben in Deckung
19.03.24 Das Bitcoin Halving steht in wenigen Wochen an – Doch was passiert beim Halving genau?
19.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, VAT Group
18.03.24 Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’144.78 19.80 5DSSMU
Short 12’411.64 13.58 SSZM3U
Short 12’899.66 8.65 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’716.27 21.03.2024 13:01:30
Long 11’260.00 19.59
Long 10’929.79 13.58 SSZMHU
Long 10’540.00 8.80
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Ausgliederung von Bezugsrechten 50 Prozent tiefer
Lonza-Aktie gesucht: Lonza übernimmt US-Werk von Roche-Tochter Genentech - Mehr Umsatzwachstum erwartet
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Aktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung genehmigt
SNB-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: Kommt die erste Zinssenkung schon am Donnerstag?
Überraschende Entscheidung: SNB senkt Leitzins
BioNTech-Aktie unter Druck: BioNTech erleidet Gewinneinbruch
Reddit-IPO steht an: Ist die Reddit-Aktie jetzt schon überzeichnet?
NVIDIA-Aktie dennoch etwas tiefer: NVIDIA-Chef hält Problem von KI-Halluzinationen für lösbar - Kauf von Samsung-Chips?
DocMorris-Aktie schwächer: DocMorris 2023 erneut in den roten Zahlen
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursrally: Steht ein Aktiensplit bevor?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit