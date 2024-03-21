|
Correction to Aktia Bank Plc:s Pillar III Report
Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
21 March 2024 at 2.00 p.m.
Correction to Aktia Bank Plc:s Pillar III Report
The Excel appendix to Aktia Bank Plc's Pillar III Report, published on 13 March 2024 at the same time with Aktia's annual report for 2023, had some incorrect figures on tab ”Table 6.1.2”, concerning Aktia’s interest rate position. The following corrections have been made to column a, ”Changes of the economic value of equity”, ”Current period”:
- Parallel up, corrected value -50,4 (incorrect value -45,5)
- Parallel down, 105,3 (96,2)
- Steepener, 73,1 (34,3)
- Flattener, -47,4 (-47,1)
- Short rates up, -67,3 (-64,8)
- Short rates down, 69,1 (40,6)
The corrected version of the appendix is attached to this release.
Aktia Bank Plc
Further information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 562 2315
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com
Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2023 amounted to EUR 13.7 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.
Attachment
