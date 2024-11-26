Correction: Regarding Consultations Conducted by AUGA group, AB with Holders of Green Bonds

In an effort to reach an agreement acceptable to parties, AUGA group, AB (hereinafter - the Company) is conducting consultations with a part of the bondholders (ISIN LT0000404238), consisting of the majority of financial investors. These consultations aim to exchange positions and expectations, which the Company will strive to address to the best of its ability.

Based on the positions exchanged and information provided during the consultations so far, the Company included in the proposed restructuring plan of AUGA group, AB, published on 22 November, 2024, a provision that settlements with bondholders could be completed by 31 December, 2026. Additionally, the proposed plan stipulates that the settlements may be facilitated through the sale of assets owned by the Company’s subsidiaries, which have been pledged in favor of the bondholders.

