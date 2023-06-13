Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'301 0.4%  SPI 14'919 0.6%  Dow 34'066 0.6%  DAX 16'098 0.9%  Euro 0.9778 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'316 0.6%  Gold 1'958 -0.2%  Bitcoin 23'545 0.5%  Dollar 0.9087 0.0%  Öl 72.1 -3.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Erneutes Passagierplus im Mai
UBS-Aktie: Moody's stuft Ausblick für UBS-Rating von 'negative' auf 'positive' herauf
ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie springt nachbörslich an: ProSiebenSat.1 trennt sich von Vorstand Link
Innerlich gekündigt: So erkennt man die innere Kündigung - und das kann dagegen helfen
Diese Fehler sollte man beim Aktienkauf unbedingt vermeiden
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405ABB1222171Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Kühne + Nagel International2523886NVIDIA994529Idorsia36346343
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA Aktie [Valor: 2304530 / ISIN: NO0010284318]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.06.2023 06:44:06

Correction: Production report for May 2023

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA
0.80 NOK -4.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Oslo, 13 June 2023

This is a correction to the stock exchange notice published on 12 June at 20:49 CEST, reflecting that the increase in equity production is still pending completion of the transactions described in announcement on 26 May 2023.

        April 2023May 2023
OperatedBoepd (1)Bopd (2)Boepd (1)Bopd (2)
Colombia 745525735510
Argentina1,5911941,793253
Total operated2,3367192,528763
Total equity601352610346

(1)   Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
(2)   Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)
[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil
[Equity]        : Interoil’s share production net of royalties.

Comments

In May 2023, Interoil’s average daily operated production increased by 192 boepd compared to the previous month, where most of the additional production comes from the Argentinean operation where the austral winter issues where solved.

In Argentina, there is still some lost production, around 55 boepd, mostly from the Santa Cruz gas associated fields, where some gas compression spare-parts are still pending in the operation causing most of the lost production after an early arrival of a mild winter with strong winds. Interoil is working hard to provide the required compression spare parts to recover the remaining lost production.   In relation to MMO, it should be mentioned that operations have reassumed, and oil storage is being sold domestically prior to start streaming production from the currently shut-in wells.

In Colombia, Puli C production experience a slight increase of 5 boepd as operations were reassumed after the community restrictions experience through April. In the Llanos area, Vikingo production flows decreased by 9.5 boepd following its natural depletion rate. The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval is still on hold waiting for the new authorities to take position.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil’s share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no
Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12.06.23 UBS KeyInvest: Zeit für eine Zinspause?
12.06.23 Bitcoin Kurs unter 26.000 Dollar – Gemengelage bleibt fragil
12.06.23 SMI weiter schwach
12.06.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.06.2023
12.06.23 Biodiversität: Erhaltung der biologischen Vielfalt
09.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
09.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'768.23 19.87 SMIR9U
Short 12'018.33 13.81 2VSSMU
Short 12'487.46 8.75 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'301.25 12.06.2023 17:31:56
Long 10'859.48 19.19 XUSSMU
Long 10'620.56 13.81 XESSMU
Long 10'150.70 8.78 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie in Grün: Übernahme des deutschen Smart-Home-Spezialisten Eve Systems
Georg Fischer-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme der finnischen Uponor gewollt
Credit Suisse-Aktien in Grün: CS-Aktien werden per 14. Juni von der SIX dekotiert
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS setzt "rote Linien" für CS-Banker - Fitch senkt Kreditratings
Saudi-Arabien leidet unter Ölpreis-Rückgang: Dieses Problem sieht ein Rohstoffanalyst
Nasdaq-Aktie fällt zweistellig: US-Börse übernimmt Software-Anbieter Adenza
KI-Euphorie: Diesem Sektor wendet sich ARK Invest-Chefin Cathie Wood jetzt zu
Partners Group-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme von Biogas- und -methan-Plattform in Deutschland
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis legt für Chinook Milliardensumme auf den Tisch
Woche der Leitzinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst freundlich -l DAX letztlich über 16'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit