Anoto Group AB Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 38418878 / ISIN: SE0010415281]
28.11.2023 19:15:00

CORRECTION: Missing MAR label in previous press release – “Anoto enters into a USD 1.1 million agreement for the sale of pens and three-year software licenses with Deutsche Telekom”

Anoto Group AB Registered Shs
0.26 SEK 2.20%
Anoto Group AB (publ) issues a correction to the press release published earlier today. The correction refers to the fact that the press release lacked a MAR label with reference to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The following information should have been included in the press release: ”This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication 28 November 2023, at 08:00 CEST.” The correct press release is published in its entirety below.

Stockholm, 28 November 2023 – Anoto Group AB (publ) ("Anoto" or the "Company") today announces that it has signed a procurement agreement relating to the sale of new pens, plus a new three-year software licensing agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG ("Deutsche Telekom”). Deutsche Telekom is one of the oldest customers of Anoto’s Forms business and this agreement means that the framework within which Anoto and Deutsche Telekom have collaborated to meet the needs of Deutsche Telekom’s customers continues. The total transaction value is approximately USD 1.1 million and Anoto is expected to receive full payments in January and February 2024.

"Such long standing relationship as the one between Anoto and Deutsche Telekom confirms that Anoto is delivering the right products with a value proposition that is good for customers,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto.

For further information contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto

For more information about Anoto, visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication 28 November 2023, at 19:15 CEST.

About Anoto Group
Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also holds a stake in Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment


Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
