|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
02.06.2025 20:24:49
Correction: Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back programme
On Monday 2.6.2025 Kvika announced that post week 22 buy-back Kvika held 157,410,410 of own shares which corresponds to 2.902% of issued shares. However, 157,410,410 of own shares corresponds to 3.34% of issued shares. The revised announcement is as follows:
In week 22 Kvika banki hf. ("Kvika" or "the bank") purchased 23,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 380,150,000. See further details below:
|Date
|Time
|No. of shares purchased
|Share price (rate)
|Purchase price
|26.5.2025
|10:12:07
|1,500,000
|15.800
|23,700,000
|26.5.2025
|10:53:38
|1,000,000
|15.925
|15,925,000
|26.5.2025
|11:11:52
|1,000,000
|15.875
|15,875,000
|26.5.2025
|13:15:32
|1,500,000
|15.800
|23,700,000
|26.5.2025
|14:17:22
|1,000,000
|15.800
|15,800,000
|26.5.2025
|15:19:12
|750,000
|15.800
|11,850,000
|27.5.2025
|10:18:08
|2,000,000
|15.975
|31,950,000
|27.5.2025
|11:02:06
|1,000,000
|15.975
|15,975,000
|27.5.2025
|12:31:33
|1,000,000
|15.950
|15,950,000
|27.5.2025
|14:09:45
|1,500,000
|15.900
|23,850,000
|27.5.2025
|15:04:50
|1,250,000
|15.900
|19,875,000
|28.5.2025
|10:33:34
|2,000,000
|17.000
|34,000,000
|28.5.2025
|13:21:20
|2,000,000
|17.350
|34,700,000
|28.5.2025
|14:17:08
|1,000,000
|17.400
|17,400,000
|30.5.2025
|10:50:38
|2,000,000
|17.750
|35,500,000
|30.5.2025
|12:10:15
|1,500,000
|17.700
|26,550,000
|30.5.2025
|14:54:22
|1,000,000
|17.550
|17,550,000
|Total
|23,000,000
|380,150,000
The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 22 May 2025 and based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024 and renewed at the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2025.
Kvika has now purchased a total of 23,000,000 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 0.497% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price is ISK 380,150,000. Post these transactions Kvika holds 157,410,410 of own shares which corresponds to 3.34% of issued shares.
Buyback under the programme will amount to a maximum purchase price of 2,500,000,000 ISK but for no higher amount than 236,409,591 shares.
The buyback programme is in effect from 22 May 2025 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2026. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.
The execution of the buy-back programme must comply with Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014. on market abuse. as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.
Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is.
Nachrichten zu Kvika Bank Registered Shs
|
28.05.25
|Kvika banki hf.: Íslandsbanki hf. requests merger discussions with Kvika banki hf. (GlobeNewswire)
|
27.05.25
|Kvika banki hf.: Arion banki hf. requests merger discussions with Kvika banki hf. (GlobeNewswire)
Analysen zu Kvika Bank Registered Shs
Buffett geht, Trump regiert – Zerreissprobe für die Wall Street? mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
Was passiert bei Berkshire Hathaway nach Buffetts Rückzug? Wie wirkt sich die aktuelle US-Zollpolitik auf Stimmung und Märkte aus? Und welche Value-Aktien sieht Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia aktuell als kaufenswert? In diesem Gespräch gibt der bekannte New-York-Korrespondent Einblicke direkt von der Invest.
🔍 Themen im Video:
🔹 Warren Buffetts Rückzug & die Zukunft von Berkshire Hathaway
🔹 Cash-Berge & Dividendenstrategien bei grossen Holdings
🔹 Auswirkungen der US-Zollpolitik auf Bevölkerung & Börsen
🔹 Stimmung in den USA: Altersvorsorge & politische Unsicherheit
🔹 Value Investing in Krisenzeiten: Was Tim gerade gekauft hat
🔹 UnitedHealth, Kostendruck & Chancen bei Rücksetzern
🔹 Erste Eindrücke von der Invest 2025 in Stuttgart
🔹 Finanzbildung, Auswandern & junge Anleger
🔹 Persönliche Einblicke: Tim Schäfers Reisepläne & Lebensstil
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|30.05.25
|Schroders Credit Lens Mai 2025: Ihr Leitfaden für globale Anleihemärkte
|30.05.25
|Schroders Equity Lens - Mai 2025: Ihr Leitfaden für die globalen Aktienmärkte
|28.05.25
|Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint - Q2 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZollchaos geht weiter: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag letztlich unterhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenso nach. Die Wall Street notiert zum Wochenstart mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Tokio und Hongkong verbuchten Verluste - in Shanghai wurde aufgrund eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}