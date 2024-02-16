|
16.02.2024 18:01:21
Correction: Issue of Equity
Correction to the announcement made at 16:37 on 15/02/2024 (Allotment of Shares under DRIS): The RNS did not include Oliver Bedford's full holdings in the Company. All other information was correct:
16 February 2024 (Original RNS Date: 15 February 2024)
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Allotment of Shares under DRIS
The Company has today allotted 1,100,783 Ordinary Shares pursuant to its dividend re-investment scheme ("DRIS”) to Shareholders of the Company who elected to receive Ordinary Shares instead of the final dividend of 1.50 pence per Ordinary Share paid today.
The price at which the 1,100,783 Ordinary Shares were allotted was 44.58 pence per Ordinary Share, which was calculated, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DRIS, on the basis of the last reported net asset value per Ordinary Share in the Company as at 26 January 2024, which was announced on 30 January 2024.
Application for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities has been made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 21 February 2024.
As Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility, the following directors of the Company, and their Persons Closely Associated, ("PCA”) were allotted shares at a price of 44.58 pence:
|No. of Shares allotted
|Holding following Allotment
|% of Issued Share Capital Held
| Justin Ward (PDMR)
Mrs E Ward (PCA)
| 1,523
594
| 46,777
18,239
|0.019%
| Angela Henderson (PDMR)
|277
|8,500
|0.002%
| Oliver Bedford (PDMR)
|5,425
|281,699
|0.08%
Further information regarding the DRIS can be found in the DRIS terms and conditions and DRIS mandate form available on the Company's website at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/.
As a result of the issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 346,335,326 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 346,335,326. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
END
For further information, please contact:
|
JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe
| HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
