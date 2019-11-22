CORRECTION FROM SOURCE - Valeo Pharma Announces Change of Auditor

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company, issued the following news release to amend its news release of October 30, 2019 in connection with its change of auditor from MNP LLP (the "Former Auditor") to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (the "Successor Auditor").

At the request of Valeo, the Former Auditor resigned as auditor of the Company effective November 14, 2019. The Board of Directors of the Company, on the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee, has appointed the Successor Auditor to replace the Former Auditor, effective November 14, 2019, until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit report for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2018 or any subsequent period. However, there is a "reportable event" as such term is defined in Part 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102- Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") due to an unresolved issue related to the Company's unaudited financial reporting for the nine-month-period ended July 31, 2019. In particular, the Company retrospectively capitalized, as intangible assets, costs that had been expensed in its first and second quarters' 2019 interim financial statements that had been previously reviewed by the Former Auditor. The Company did not provide the Former Auditor with any audit evidence for the capitalization of such costs. Such audit evidence will be provided and audited by the Successor Auditor as part of the 2019 year-end audit.

The Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors. The Company has also filed the change of auditor reporting package on SEDAR in accordance with NI 51-102 today.

